East Budleigh 2nds 2-1 Millwey Rise

Published: 2:23 PM April 19, 2021

East Budleigh Reserves returned to winning ways by completing a deserved league double over Millwey Rise last Saturday.

Budleigh welcomed back Dave Radford and Chris Watts to the side, giving them a better stability and played some great passing football, but without finding the back of the net.

After a sluggish start, Millwey struck the post and did produce some moments of individual brilliance

Five minutes from the break, Sam Dibling’s powerful drive gave Millwey a half-time advantage but Budleigh began the second period confidently and were level when Josh Sale struck an excellent equaliser.

Minutes later, Budleigh had turned it round; Sam Rice cut in to box drawing a foul and a penalty from which Sale stepped up to smash home.

The visitors were reduced to ten men when Zak Meeker was dismissed for an infraction on Tom Marker, who then had the last laugh rounding the ‘keeper to seal the win.