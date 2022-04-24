News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
East and Mid Devon Weekend Football Results

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 7:47 AM April 24, 2022
A football

Shaldon on the ball - Credit: Submitted

Southern League Premier 
Swindon Supermarine 2 Tiverton Town 0 

Southern League Division One South 
Highworth Town 3 Willand Rovers 3 

Toolstation Western Premier 
Shepton Mallet 0 Exmouth Town 0 

South-West Peninsula League 
Brixham 5 Elmore 1 
Cullompton Rangers 2 Crediton United 1 
Dartmouth 0 Axminster Town 1 
Holsworthy 2 Sidmouth Town 1 
Honiton Town 0 Torpoint Athletic 2 
Newton Abbot Spurs 4 Elburton Villa 0 
Torridgeside 0 Ivybridge Town 1 
Torrington 2 Bovey Tracey 1 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League 
Plymouth Argyle Development 0 University of Exeter 3 
Topsham Town 0 Budleigh Salterton 3 

Joma Devon & Exeter League 
Premier 
Colyton 1 Kentisbeare 1 
Elmore 2nds 4 Lyme Regis 3 
Ottery St Mary AFC 2nds 1 Thorverton 3 

Division 1 
Bow Amateur Athletic Club 7 Halwill 3 
Chard Town Reserves 2 East Budleigh 5 
Newtown 2nds 0 Crediton United 2nds 0 
Upottery 2 Sandford 6 

Division 2 
Dunkeswell Rovers 1 Newton St Cyres 2 
Teignmouth 2nds 5 Tipton St John 0 

Division 3 
Lyme Regis Reserves 0 Central 3  
Westexe Park Rangers 5 Hemyock 1 

Division 4 
East Budleigh 2nds 2 Colyton 2nds 0 
South Zeal United 5 Bravehearts 1 

Division 6 
Devon Yeoman 2nds 2 Falcons FC 1 
Sandford 2nds 3 Kenn Valley United 1 
Witheridge 2nds 3 Uplyme 4 

Division 7 
Thorverton 2nds 6 Beacon Knights FC 1 

Division 9 
Hemyock 2nds 1 Exmouth Rovers 2nds 6 

League Cup One 
AFC Exe 3 Feniton 2nds 1 
Broadclyst 2 Tedburn St Mary 3 
Otterton 1 Clyst Valley 2nds 5 

League Cup Two 
AFC Morchard Bishop 1 Whipton & Pinhoe 2nds 1 
Cheriton Fitzpaine AFC 2nds 1 Priory 0 
Cranbrook United 2nds 1 Ex Dons 1 
Whipton & Pinhoe 8 Otterton 2nds 1 

