East and Mid Devon Weekend Football Results
- Credit: Submitted
Southern League Premier
Swindon Supermarine 2 Tiverton Town 0
Southern League Division One South
Highworth Town 3 Willand Rovers 3
Toolstation Western Premier
Shepton Mallet 0 Exmouth Town 0
South-West Peninsula League
Brixham 5 Elmore 1
Cullompton Rangers 2 Crediton United 1
Dartmouth 0 Axminster Town 1
Holsworthy 2 Sidmouth Town 1
Honiton Town 0 Torpoint Athletic 2
Newton Abbot Spurs 4 Elburton Villa 0
Torridgeside 0 Ivybridge Town 1
Torrington 2 Bovey Tracey 1
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League
Plymouth Argyle Development 0 University of Exeter 3
Topsham Town 0 Budleigh Salterton 3
Joma Devon & Exeter League
Premier
Colyton 1 Kentisbeare 1
Elmore 2nds 4 Lyme Regis 3
Ottery St Mary AFC 2nds 1 Thorverton 3
Division 1
Bow Amateur Athletic Club 7 Halwill 3
Chard Town Reserves 2 East Budleigh 5
Newtown 2nds 0 Crediton United 2nds 0
Upottery 2 Sandford 6
Division 2
Dunkeswell Rovers 1 Newton St Cyres 2
Teignmouth 2nds 5 Tipton St John 0
Division 3
Lyme Regis Reserves 0 Central 3
Westexe Park Rangers 5 Hemyock 1
Division 4
East Budleigh 2nds 2 Colyton 2nds 0
South Zeal United 5 Bravehearts 1
Division 6
Devon Yeoman 2nds 2 Falcons FC 1
Sandford 2nds 3 Kenn Valley United 1
Witheridge 2nds 3 Uplyme 4
Division 7
Thorverton 2nds 6 Beacon Knights FC 1
Division 9
Hemyock 2nds 1 Exmouth Rovers 2nds 6
League Cup One
AFC Exe 3 Feniton 2nds 1
Broadclyst 2 Tedburn St Mary 3
Otterton 1 Clyst Valley 2nds 5
League Cup Two
AFC Morchard Bishop 1 Whipton & Pinhoe 2nds 1
Cheriton Fitzpaine AFC 2nds 1 Priory 0
Cranbrook United 2nds 1 Ex Dons 1
Whipton & Pinhoe 8 Otterton 2nds 1