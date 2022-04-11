News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > Sport

East and Mid Devon Weekend Football Results

Author Picture Icon

Tim Herbert

Published: 6:50 AM April 11, 2022
A football

Shaldon on the ball - Credit: Submitted

Southern League Premier 
Beaconsfield Town 3 Tiverton Town 5 

Southern League Division One South 
Willand Rovers 1 Lymington Town 2 

Toolstation Western League 
Exmouth Town 1 Bridgwater United 0 

South-West Peninsula League 
Brixham 2 Axminster Town 2 
Crediton United 1 Torridgeside 2 
Dartmouth 0 Cullompton Rangers 0 
Elburton Villa 0 Okehampton Argyle 3 
Holsworthy 1 Bovey Tracey 1 
Honiton Town 1 Ivybridge Town 4 
Ottery St Mary 0 Elmore 9 
Torpoint Athletic 2 Sidmouth Town 0 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League 
North Molton Sports Club 0 Topsham Town 0 

Joma Devon & Exeter League 
Premier 
Lapford 4 Beer Albion 1 
Okehampton Argyle 2nds 1 Colyton 5 

Division 1 
Alphington 2nds 3 Sandford 1 
Chard Town Reserves 0 Crediton United 2nds 1 
East Budleigh 6 Hatherleigh Town 2 
Halwill 0 Lympstone 7 
Topsham Town 2nds 1 Newtown 2nds 4 
Upottery 3 Bow Amateur Athletic Club 3 

Division 2 
Chagford 2 Exmouth Spartans 4 
Dunkeswell Rovers 1 Teignmouth 2nds 2 
Tipton St John 2 Winkleigh 4 

Division 3 
Central 5 Honiton Town 2nds 1 
Devon Yeoman 2 Westexe Park Rangers 2 
Hemyock 0 Seaton Town 6 
Lyme Regis Reserves 0 Feniton 2nds 2 

Division 4 
Bampton 0 Millwey Rise 0 
Farway United 6 Colyton 2nds 0 
Sidmouth Town 3rds 0 Cranbrook 6 
South Zeal United 1 East Budleigh 2nds 0 

Division 5 
Amory Green Rovers 1 Awliscombe 4 

Most Read

  1. 1 ‘No longer a sleepy retirement town’ - Budleigh named in Sunday Times Best Places to Live list
  2. 2 East Devon postcodes named Postcode Lottery luckiest
  3. 3 Record fundraising total in 'milestone' Men's Walk for Hospiscare
  1. 4 Pair jailed for vigilante attack on kebab shop worker
  2. 5 ‘Historic’ Exmouth pub on the market for £295k
  3. 6 Exmouth minister visits church groups working in Ukraine
  4. 7 Exmouth Rowing Club is back.....Buoy oh Buoy
  5. 8 A very successful weekend for Exmouth Harriers
  6. 9 Global warming has started, let's try to dent emissions
  7. 10 Appeal to buy Lympstone woodland reaches £2 MILLION target

Division 6 
Bickleigh 2 Devon Yeoman 2nds 1 
Kenn Valley United 2 Witheridge 2nds 1 
Okehampton Argyle 3rds 0 Falcons FC 5 
Uplyme 7 Sandford 2nds 0 

Division 7 
Priory 1 Starcross Dons 5 

Division 8 
Millwey Rise 2nds 1 The Heart of Oak FC 3 

Division 9 
City Raiders AFC 2nds 14 Amory Green Rovers 2nds 0 

League Cup One 
Group A 
Broadclyst 1 Otterton 7 
Clyst Valley 2nds 1 Tedburn St Mary 4 

League Cup Two 
Group A 
Whipton & Pinhoe 2nds 3 AFC Morchard Bishop 0 
Group B 
Ex Dons 0 Exmouth Rovers 2nds 1 
Group C 
Cheriton Fitzpaine AFC 2nds 1 North Tawton 2nds 1 
Group D 
Otterton 2nds 6 Beacon Knights FC 0 

Bill Slee Cup 
Elmore 3rds 3 Bravehearts 2 

Geary Cup 
Quarter Final 
Exeter Panthers 3 Westexe Park Rangers 2nds 1 
Semi Final 
Hatherleigh Town 2nds 6 Feniton Development 2 

Non-League Football
East Devon News

Don't Miss

Andrew Vernon Axminster jailed 2022 DCP

Former police officer jailed after paying teen, 14, to pose naked

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Exeter's NHS Nightingale hospital under construction

Nightingale hospital in Exeter back in use to cut NHS waiting lists

Paul Jones

person
Court. Picture: Getty

Woman banned from business over solar panel rip off scheme

Paul Jones

person
Bicton Inn Exmouth GSV

Opinion

'Change is inevitable - but community spirit can be forever'

Emma Richardson

Author Picture Icon