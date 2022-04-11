East and Mid Devon Weekend Football Results
- Credit: Submitted
Southern League Premier
Beaconsfield Town 3 Tiverton Town 5
Southern League Division One South
Willand Rovers 1 Lymington Town 2
Toolstation Western League
Exmouth Town 1 Bridgwater United 0
South-West Peninsula League
Brixham 2 Axminster Town 2
Crediton United 1 Torridgeside 2
Dartmouth 0 Cullompton Rangers 0
Elburton Villa 0 Okehampton Argyle 3
Holsworthy 1 Bovey Tracey 1
Honiton Town 1 Ivybridge Town 4
Ottery St Mary 0 Elmore 9
Torpoint Athletic 2 Sidmouth Town 0
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League
North Molton Sports Club 0 Topsham Town 0
Joma Devon & Exeter League
Premier
Lapford 4 Beer Albion 1
Okehampton Argyle 2nds 1 Colyton 5
Division 1
Alphington 2nds 3 Sandford 1
Chard Town Reserves 0 Crediton United 2nds 1
East Budleigh 6 Hatherleigh Town 2
Halwill 0 Lympstone 7
Topsham Town 2nds 1 Newtown 2nds 4
Upottery 3 Bow Amateur Athletic Club 3
Division 2
Chagford 2 Exmouth Spartans 4
Dunkeswell Rovers 1 Teignmouth 2nds 2
Tipton St John 2 Winkleigh 4
Division 3
Central 5 Honiton Town 2nds 1
Devon Yeoman 2 Westexe Park Rangers 2
Hemyock 0 Seaton Town 6
Lyme Regis Reserves 0 Feniton 2nds 2
Division 4
Bampton 0 Millwey Rise 0
Farway United 6 Colyton 2nds 0
Sidmouth Town 3rds 0 Cranbrook 6
South Zeal United 1 East Budleigh 2nds 0
Division 5
Amory Green Rovers 1 Awliscombe 4
Division 6
Bickleigh 2 Devon Yeoman 2nds 1
Kenn Valley United 2 Witheridge 2nds 1
Okehampton Argyle 3rds 0 Falcons FC 5
Uplyme 7 Sandford 2nds 0
Division 7
Priory 1 Starcross Dons 5
Division 8
Millwey Rise 2nds 1 The Heart of Oak FC 3
Division 9
City Raiders AFC 2nds 14 Amory Green Rovers 2nds 0
League Cup One
Group A
Broadclyst 1 Otterton 7
Clyst Valley 2nds 1 Tedburn St Mary 4
League Cup Two
Group A
Whipton & Pinhoe 2nds 3 AFC Morchard Bishop 0
Group B
Ex Dons 0 Exmouth Rovers 2nds 1
Group C
Cheriton Fitzpaine AFC 2nds 1 North Tawton 2nds 1
Group D
Otterton 2nds 6 Beacon Knights FC 0
Bill Slee Cup
Elmore 3rds 3 Bravehearts 2
Geary Cup
Quarter Final
Exeter Panthers 3 Westexe Park Rangers 2nds 1
Semi Final
Hatherleigh Town 2nds 6 Feniton Development 2