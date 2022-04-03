East and Mid Devon Football Weekend Football Results
- Credit: Submitted
Southern League Premier
Tiverton Town 0 Hartley Wintney 2
Division One South
Willand Rovers 1 Frome Town 2
Toolstation Western League
Helston Athletic 1 Exmouth Town 2
South-West Peninsula League
Bovey Tracey 1 Torpoint Athletic 6
Brixham 4 Holsworthy 0
Cullompton Rangers 1 Torrington 2
Dartmouth 2 Elmore 3
Honiton Town 1 Crediton United 0
Okehampton Argyle 2 Newton Abbot Spurs 1
Ottery St Mary 0 Ivybridge Town 7
Plymouth Marjon 5 Elburton Villa 2
Torridgeside 1 Axminster Town 1
Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League
North Molton Sports Club 0 Exwick Villa 0
Joma Devon & Exeter League
Premier
Axminster Town 2nds 0 Lyme Regis 2
Colyton 1 Ottery St Mary AFC 2nds 5
Elmore 2nds 1 Beer Albion 5
Sidmouth Town 2nds 7 Okehampton Argyle 2nds 1
Division 1
Alphington 2nds 2 Lympstone 1
East Budleigh 2 Newtown 2nds 2
Halwill 3 Wellington Reserves 5
Topsham Town 2nds 5 Upottery 1
Division 2
Newton St Cyres 3 Exmouth Spartans 2
Tedburn St Mary 0 Teignmouth 2nds 2
Tipton St John 5 Chagford 2
Division 3
Central 0 Hemyock 3
Lyme Regis Reserves 0 St Martins 2nds 6
Division 4
Cranbrook 4 Sidmouth Town 3rds 2
Farway United 1 South Zeal United 5
Millwey Rise 2 East Budleigh 2nds 0
Witheridge 1 Bravehearts 1
Division 5
Upottery 2nds 1 AFC Exe 11
Division 6
Bickleigh 6 Witheridge 2nds 1
St Thomas Social Club FC 2 Falcons FC 0
Division 7
Thorverton 2nds 2 Starcross Dons 1
Division 8
Newton St Cyres 2nda 0 Westexe Park Rangers 2nds 7
Division 9
Amory Green Rovers 2nds 2 Hemyock 2nds 2
League Cup One
Clyst Valley 2nds 2 Broadclyst 4
Exeter United 2 Honiton Town 2nds 4
League Cup Two
Ex Dons 1 Feniton Development XI 2
Exmouth Rovers 2nds 2 Cranbrook United 2nds 6
Otterton 2nds 6 Whipton & Pinhoe 1
Bill Slee Cup
Seaton Town 0 Devon Yeoman 5