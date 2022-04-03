News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
East and Mid Devon Football Weekend Football Results

Tim Herbert

Published: 5:33 AM April 3, 2022
Southern League Premier 
Tiverton Town 0 Hartley Wintney 2 

Division One South 
Willand Rovers 1 Frome Town 2 

Toolstation Western League 
Helston Athletic 1 Exmouth Town 2 

South-West Peninsula League 
Bovey Tracey 1 Torpoint Athletic 6 
Brixham 4 Holsworthy 0 
Cullompton Rangers 1 Torrington 2 
Dartmouth 2 Elmore 3 
Honiton Town 1 Crediton United 0 
Okehampton Argyle 2 Newton Abbot Spurs 1 
Ottery St Mary 0 Ivybridge Town 7 
Plymouth Marjon 5 Elburton Villa 2 
Torridgeside 1 Axminster Town 1 

Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League 
North Molton Sports Club 0 Exwick Villa 0 

Joma Devon & Exeter League 
Premier 
Axminster Town 2nds 0 Lyme Regis 2 
Colyton 1 Ottery St Mary AFC 2nds 5 
Elmore 2nds 1 Beer Albion 5 
Sidmouth Town 2nds 7 Okehampton Argyle 2nds 1 

Division 1 
Alphington 2nds 2 Lympstone 1 
East Budleigh 2 Newtown 2nds 2 
Halwill 3 Wellington Reserves 5 
Topsham Town 2nds 5 Upottery 1 

Division 2 
Newton St Cyres 3 Exmouth Spartans 2 
Tedburn St Mary 0 Teignmouth 2nds 2 
Tipton St John 5 Chagford 2 

Division 3 
Central 0 Hemyock 3 
Lyme Regis Reserves 0 St Martins 2nds 6 

Division 4 
Cranbrook 4 Sidmouth Town 3rds 2 
Farway United 1 South Zeal United 5 
Millwey Rise 2 East Budleigh 2nds 0 
Witheridge 1 Bravehearts 1 

Division 5 
Upottery 2nds 1 AFC Exe 11 

Division 6 
Bickleigh 6 Witheridge 2nds 1 
St Thomas Social Club FC 2 Falcons FC 0 

Division 7 
Thorverton 2nds 2 Starcross Dons 1 

Division 8 
Newton St Cyres 2nda 0 Westexe Park Rangers 2nds 7 

Division 9 
Amory Green Rovers 2nds 2 Hemyock 2nds 2 

League Cup One 
Clyst Valley 2nds 2 Broadclyst 4 
Exeter United 2 Honiton Town 2nds 4 

League Cup Two 
Ex Dons 1 Feniton Development XI 2 
Exmouth Rovers 2nds 2 Cranbrook United 2nds 6 
Otterton 2nds 6 Whipton & Pinhoe 1 

Bill Slee Cup 
Seaton Town 0 Devon Yeoman 5 

