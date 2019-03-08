Advanced search

Dunsford and Finding triumph on Ladies Captain's Day

PUBLISHED: 12:53 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 20 August 2019

Lea Finding and Jill Dunsford winners of Ladies Captain�s Day with East Devon Ladies captain Ali Miller (middle). Picture - BARBARA MELLOR

Jill Dunsford and Lea Finding were the winners of Ladies' Captain's Day at East Devon Golf Club last week, writes Helen Chivers.

Janet Brunwin winner of the Dolphin Trophy with Ali Miller (right). Picture - BARBARA MELLORJanet Brunwin winner of the Dolphin Trophy with Ali Miller (right). Picture - BARBARA MELLOR

This year's competition was a betterball with the best score between the pair counting.

The ladies also played to be nearest the Prosecco on the first hole and nominated a double point joker hole before teeing off.

Ladies' vice-captain Dunsford and Finding claimed victory by two shots over the field of over 100 ladies with an impressive eight under par round of 44 stableford points. Jennie Stogdon and Helen Chivers then led home four teams who all recorded six under par rounds of 42 points - Lauren Chapman and Rosemary Pratt taking third place, Jane Joy and Julieta Steiner fourth and the team of Jane Atkin and Sue Harrison in fifth.

The restricted ladies played a nine hole individual stableford for the Dolphin Trophy and the winner was Janet Brunwin with a level par 18 points with Diana Brittain second on 13 points.

