Drake dominates in men's July stableford

PUBLISHED: 13:57 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:57 16 July 2019

Golf club and ball

Robin Drake was top scorer in the men's July stableford at East Devon Golf Club last Saturday, writes Helen Chivers.

Drake recorded a five under par round of 41 stableford points to finish two shots clear of Clive Bennett and the field of approaching 120 players.

Robin was five shots clear at the top of Division 3 with his nearest competitor, Matthew Bye second on a level par round of 36 points.

Lee Ward was a shot back in third with 35 points with Jon Sparks fourth on two over par 34 points.

Paul Parnell took fifth place on countback from Paul Jenkins and John Mackie as they all scored 32 points.

John Morton's better back nine saw him claim first place in Division Two from Steve Clarke as they both finished on one under par 37 points.

Geoffrey Millardship was a couple of shots back in third with 35 points and David Standley took fourth place on 34 points.

Neil Jones then lead home a group of six players who all scored three over par rounds of 33 points - Mike Brailey, Neil Rice, Bob Dawson, Barry Devetta and Mike Trapnell.

In Division One Clive Bennett took the honours with a three under par round of 39 points. Clive was one shot clear of Martin Hyde, Paul Newcombe and Bruce Chapman who all came home with two under par rounds of 38 points.

Chris Abraham took fifth place on countback from Bradley Scott and Dennis Chivers as they all returned level par rounds of 36 points.

