Double delight for Budleigh bowlers as bid to retain Division Two status gathers pace.

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3932. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The past week saw the halfway point reached in the 2019 Exeter & District Over-60s Triples League, writes David Roberts.

With it being 'mid term' the focus for the Budleigh men was to try and start to improve on a very indifferent first half of the season and as they entertained Culm Vale A at home and so there was great motivation to take all eight points.

There was also a strong desire to put things right as the first match of the season had seen the men return from Culm Vale empty handed and well beaten!

So there were celebrations all round as there was an overall win on both rinks with the final score being 37-24.

Bob Clifford, Andrew Cardy and skip Brian Goddard had a great victory winning 20-9 whilst, in a much closer tussle, Tony Barnes, Peter Hillman and David Roberts dug deep to see off their opponents 17-15.

Whilst there is along way to go until the end of the season there are encouraging signs that the team have enough talent to hold onto their Division Two status.

To follow up this impressive victory, the ladies continued their great run in their Over-50s League campaign with a 46-18 overall win against Madeira to consolidate their position at the top of Division Two.

Gwen Hurst, Bobbie Vanstone and skip Mo Bond restricted their opponents to scoring on just four of the 18 ends as they took total control with a rink win of 30-6.

Hilary Medley, Ann Vincent and Marilyn Jackson kept in touch with their opponents and whilst behind at the halfway stage found their form and went on to win well 16-12.

The only mixed match of the week saw the club entertain Honiton over three triple rinks and again it was the Budleigh bowlers who were victorious in what was certainly a close encounter, one that ended 62-61 in Budleigh's favour.

The best of the rinks was that of Tony Lim, Joan Shaw and Gerry Roberts, who scored an amazing 22 shots over the last seven ends to win 28-17. On another rink, Marion Lacey, Bobbie Vanstone and skip Brian Goddard were well in control only for their opponents to stage a late fight back, but it wasn't enough, as the Budleigh rink won through 24-16.

The Honiton team nearly won the match on the third rink as they registered a 'hot shot' with all nine bowls on the final end,but just fell short.

Tony Barnes, Peter Hillman, Brian Ward and Gerry Roberts represented the club at the Victory Cup Invitation round robin event at Exonia and came away with a creditable plus nine score and David Roberts has won through to the Section Three Over-60s semi-final after a 21-15 win over Ron Cook from Ottery.

The coming week, sees the club host the Section Three Devon Ladies two-wood competition and there are mixed friendly matches away to Ottery and Chardstock whilst the men visit Feniton in search of more Over-60 points.