Double delight for Budleigh bowler Gerry Roberts

PUBLISHED: 09:40 19 September 2019

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Unusually, the sun shone for the Budleigh Bowls Club competitions finals weekend, writes Don Huish.

Mo Bond won the four-wood singles and was then partnered by Marilyn Foreman as they won the four-wood pairs.

Ann Membery took the honours in the final of the '106' Cup after a close encounter with Ann Vincent.

Hilary Medley was another to play a couple of finals. She won the two-wood singles title, but then had to settle for the runners-up spot as she was beaten by Ann Goddard in the final of the Otter Cup. Gerry Roberts secured double delight as he won both the Handicap and Open Singles - well done, Gerry!

The Novice Cup final saw a terrific contest between Peter Foreman and Ralph Cartwright with Ralph emerging the winner after a very tight game. Andrew Cardy is the new men's champion after he secured a narrow victory over Brian Membery in what was another thrilling match.

Last, but certainly not least in terms of who won what, Bobbie Vanstone and Brian Goddard formed an unstoppable combination and cruised to victory in the mixed drawn pairs competition. A big 'thank you' to the organisers, the markers and everyone who contributed to a wonderful weekend of bowls.

Members are asked to make a note in their diaries for Sunday and Monday, September 22 and 23, which is when the floor will be taken up and the clubhouse converted to winter mode. This is a mammoth task, but, as ever, will certainly be made easier with sufficient helpers.

There's more bowls inside on page 35 with more news from Budleigh as well as news from Madeira Bowls Club.

