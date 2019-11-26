Double celebration for Grant and Heggadon

Peter Grant and Tony Heggadon proved unbeatable in betterball competitions at East Devon Golf Club, triumphing two weeks running on the Budleigh Salterton course, writes Helen Chivers.

The pair shot an eight under par round of 44 stableford points to claim the Moxon Fossil Trophy by one shot from the pairs of Chris Bird and Mike Brailey and Bob Wilderspin and Robert Faircloth, both of whom scored 43 points.

John May and Kevin Jennings were the best of four pairs who were two shots further back on 41 points, beating the pairs of David Moore and David Cole, Taff Powell and John Threlfall and Roy Barber and John Morton on countback. A week later, Peter and Tony were triumphant once again, this time with a nine under par round of 45 stableford points.

The winning margin was one shot again, with Alan Dent and Mike Trapnell taking second place as the best of three pairs on 44 points, beating David Fish and Roy Barber and Geoff Millardship and Bill Norris on countback. Another countback was needed to decide fifth place with Fred Hughes and Tom Kenny's 42 points the best ahead of the pairs of Andrew Lovell and Bill Coles and Dennis Chivers and Mike Brailey.