Dominant display from table-topping Budleigh Juniors

Budleigh Salterton Cricket Juniors recently took on Upottery and the home side posted 146 for three with main contributions coming from Alex Roper (42) and Marcus Robinson (26).

Upottery struggled to deal with the pace of the home attack and were reduced to 35 all out of 15 overs. The wickets were shared between Henry Russell (3), George Mills (2), Daniel Gracie (2) and Joe Reid (2).

In the East Devon U12 South league, the Under 12s took on a strong Exeter side at home. Exeter batted first and scored a total of 120.

In reply, the home side could only muster 91 runs as the Exeter attack worked their way through the batting order. Theo James (25) the only element of resistance.

Junior training takes place in Budleigh at 6pm every Friday with the bar open and food being served. All welcome.