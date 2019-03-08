Di Willoughby romps to stableford victory at East Devon Golf Club

Di Willoughby was the clear winner of the ladies' September stableford competition at East Devon Golf Club last week, writes Helen Chivers.

Willoughby recorded an impressive seven under par round of 43 points, a round that included a birdie two on the 13th hole.

Di was four shots clear at the top of Bronze Division, with Janet Briggs narrowly taking second place on countback from Teresa Tea - both finishing three under par on 39 points.

Maria Heard was fourth with her level par round of 36 points with Bunty Bird leading home a group of three ladies on 34 points - Yvonne Lythgoe and Sally Shackleton losing out on countback.

Hilary Shiels was victorious in an equally competitive Silver Division, coming in with a two under par 38 points.

Emily Morey had four birdies - on the second, sixth, ninth and 17th holes - in her round of one under par 37 points and Jane Atkin took third place with her score of 35 points.

Nina Hawkins took fourth place on countback from Elaine Bright and Margaret Powell as they all scored 34 points.