Di Willoughby romps to stableford victory at East Devon Golf Club

PUBLISHED: 12:10 10 September 2019

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

Di Willoughby was the clear winner of the ladies' September stableford competition at East Devon Golf Club last week, writes Helen Chivers.

Willoughby recorded an impressive seven under par round of 43 points, a round that included a birdie two on the 13th hole.

Di was four shots clear at the top of Bronze Division, with Janet Briggs narrowly taking second place on countback from Teresa Tea - both finishing three under par on 39 points.

Maria Heard was fourth with her level par round of 36 points with Bunty Bird leading home a group of three ladies on 34 points - Yvonne Lythgoe and Sally Shackleton losing out on countback.

Hilary Shiels was victorious in an equally competitive Silver Division, coming in with a two under par 38 points.

Emily Morey had four birdies - on the second, sixth, ninth and 17th holes - in her round of one under par 37 points and Jane Atkin took third place with her score of 35 points.

Nina Hawkins took fourth place on countback from Elaine Bright and Margaret Powell as they all scored 34 points.

Most Read

Urine odour and too busy to call a GP – damning report reveals Exmouth care home’s failings

Ashfield Care Home, Exmouth. Picture: Google

B*witched singer coming to Exmouth to celebrate Popworld launch

B*Witched. Picture: MICK REES

‘Half-baked’ decision to close regeneration board in favour of private delivery group slammed by Conservatives.

Cllr Bruce de Saram has slammed the creation of the Queen's Drive Delivery Group, which will meet in private until the end of the year. Picture: Ben Ingham, Bruce de Saram, Google

Exmouth steak and seafood restaurant nominated for prestigious food gong

The Point Bar & Grill, in Exmouth.

Former Exmouth man jailed for life for murdering mum

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

