Devon open County Championship with single-point defeat

A number of talented youngsters from across East Devon played a prominent role in a thrilling 24-25 defeat for Devon Under-20s against their Cornwall counterparts.

The Devon boys made a positive start to their County Championship game, with winger Cameron Grizzle-Johnson rampaging forward to supply Fred Smale for the opening try converted by Bradley McKee.

A penalty got Cornwall on the scoreboard but Devon stamped their authority once again with centre Sam Plumer pouncing on a loose ball to dive over the line. Crucially, however a try from Lachlan Sturridge gave the home side impetus in the second period, despite trailing 17-8.

The Cornish forwards took control and the hosts edged in front before a sublime score from Grizzle-Johnson. Sadly for Devon, Jack Davis scored late for a Cornwall victory.

Congratulations to Exmouth players Matt Hicks, Liam Bayley, Sam Plumer and Ben Owens, who featured in Devon U20 match-day team.