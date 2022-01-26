News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Devon open County Championship with single-point defeat

Tim Herbert

Published: 9:30 AM January 26, 2022
Devon U20 Squad

Devon U20 Squad - Credit: Devon RFU

A number of talented youngsters from across East Devon played a prominent role in a thrilling 24-25 defeat for Devon Under-20s against their Cornwall counterparts.  

The Devon boys made a positive start to their County Championship game, with winger Cameron Grizzle-Johnson rampaging forward to supply Fred Smale for the opening try converted by Bradley McKee. 

A penalty got Cornwall on the scoreboard but Devon stamped their authority once again with centre Sam Plumer pouncing on a loose ball to dive over the line. Crucially, however a try from Lachlan Sturridge gave the home side impetus in the second period, despite trailing 17-8. 

The Cornish forwards took control and the hosts edged in front before a sublime score from Grizzle-Johnson. Sadly for Devon, Jack Davis scored late for a Cornwall victory.  

Congratulations to Exmouth players Matt Hicks, Liam Bayley, Sam Plumer and Ben Owens, who featured in Devon U20 match-day team. 

