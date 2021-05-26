Devon Football League tournament finals

Published: 12:00 AM May 26, 2021

After two years of Covid frustration, the recently-formed Devon Football League will finally get to hand out a trophy this weekend.

When the season was cancelled due to the winter lockdown, officials at the DFL devised a mini tournament to conclude the current campaign.

Participating teams were split into regional groups and those at the top advanced to a quarter-final staged last weekend.

The University of Exeter proved too strong for Watcombe Wanderers and met Newton Abbot Spurs Reserves in a semi-final played on Wednesday night, after the Spurs beat Newtown 4-2 in a thrilling game.

In the other semi-final, Teignmouth were given a walkover after Okehampton Argyle were unable to raise a side and the Teigns will face Plymouth Argyle Development, the team linked to the Pilgrims community department, who defeated Lakeside Athletic in the quarters.

The final is due to be played on May 29.