Promotion, relegation and committee decisions

Published: 10:56 AM August 30, 2021

All eyes in the local cricket world are now on the Devon League committee after what turned into a tense final day of this season.

It's all about that points-scoring system, of course.

It was changed from points-scored to points-average midway through the summer to combat the number of matches being called off because of Covid issues.

It was controversial, and it ended up having a major bearing on promotion and relegation.

The league is likely to 'reset' back to the old system, but points-average is used to decide tables - not individual matches - in other competitions across the country, so it may come up for fresh discussion.

After weeks in which cancellations had knocked big holes in programmes, hardly any games were called off last Saturday.

League pressure hit Exeter hardest - they go down from the Premier along with Exmouth.

After first calling their match at champions-elect Tiverton Heathcoat off because of Covid, Exeter were effectively ordered to turn up anyway.

Their eleven-run defeat, combined with wins for Hatherleigh over Exmouth and Cornwood over runners-up Sandford, saw Exeter relegated - by .23 of a point!

Exeter AND Exmouth in the A Division - whoever would have thought it?

Mid-table Sidmouth ended with a 131-defeat to Bovey Tracey - Alex Barrow scored 63 of Sidmouth's 145ao, but they were done by Bovey spinner Toby Codd's 5-31 off ten overs.

Sidmouth 2nds, runners-up for the C East title to Clyst St George, signed off with a four-wicket defeat to Ottery St Mary.

And a last day to forget for the Fortfield club was completed when the 3rd XI were bowled out for 29 by Barnstaple & Pilton, who knocked off the runs in 5.3 overs for the loss of one wicket.

Contrast that with events at relegated Cullompton in the A Division - 783 runs scored for the loss of eight wickets.

Abbotskerswell posted 391-6, only for Jamal Anwar (223no) and Brendon Parr (109no) to earn the hosts' first win of the season with a stand of 330. Who'd be a bowler?

Billy Rudolph of Exmouth CC plays a shot during the Devon Tolchards Cricket League Match between Heathcoat CC and Exmouth CC at Heathcoact Cricket Club on 22 May, 2021 in Tiverton, England (Photo by Tom Sandberg/PPAUK) - Credit: Tom Sandberg/PPAUK



