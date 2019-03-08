Advanced search

East Devon Blatcher Cup success for Yvonne Lythgoe

PUBLISHED: 13:36 30 July 2019

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Yvonne Lythgoe was the runaway winner of the July stableford competition at East Devon Golf Club last week, and with it took home the Blatcher Cup for 2019, writes Helen Chivers.

Lythgoe shot an impressive nine under par round of 45 stableford points on her way to victory, a score that included a birdie three on the par four 16th hole. Winning by seven shots over the field of 88 players.

Yvonne topped Bronze Division by eight shots, with Frances Hurrell in second place with a one under par round of 37 points. It took countback to separate four players fighting for third place as they all returned level par rounds of 36 points - Jane Kingsnorth eventually coming out on top, ahead of Pippa Norman, Linda Holdway and Sue Owen-Pawson.

Mo Reynolds was the winner in Silver Division with a two under par round of 38 points. A shot further back, Alison Corney's birdies on the 17th and 18th holes helped her take second place on countback from Eilidh Cameron as they both came home with 37 points - Eilidh also birdied the 17th along with the 11th and 14th holes. Three players were another shot behind on level par 36 points, with Sarah White leading them in on countback closely followed by Margaret Powell and Lisa Tinsley.

