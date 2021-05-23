Devon and Exeter League Results and Fixtures
- Credit: Archant
Premier Division East
Lyme Regis 3-0 Chard Town 2nds
Division 1 East
Clyst Valley 2nds 2-1 Lyme Regis 2nds
Division 2 East
Millwey Rise 3-2 Cranbrook
Division 3 East
Cranbrook United 0-0 Offwell Rangers
Topsham Town 2nds 5-1 Devon Yeoman 2nds
Winchester 2nds 3-1 Awliscombe
Division 4 East
Bradninch 2nds 4-2 Otterton 2nds
Dawlish United 3rds 1-2 Ottery St Mary 3rds
Remaining Fixtures
Division 1 East
Lympstone v Otterton
Clyst Valley 2nds v Teignmouth 2nds
Exmouth Rovers v Dunkeswell Rovers
Division 2 East
East Budleigh 2nds v Exeter United
Ottery St Mary 2nds v Millwey Rise
Division 3 East
Cranbrook United v Winchester 2nds
Topsham Town 2nds v Cranbrook United 2nds
Division 4 East
Exmouth Town 3rds v HT Dons
Dawlish United 3rds v Otterton 2nds
Exmouth Town 3rds v Dawlish United 3rds
Lympstone 2nds v Bradninch 2nds
Otterton 2nds v Falcons FC
Lympstone 2nds v HT Dons