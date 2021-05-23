News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Devon and Exeter League Results and Fixtures

Tim Herbert

Published: 7:20 AM May 23, 2021   
Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Premier Division East 
Lyme Regis 3-0 Chard Town 2nds 
Division 1 East 
Clyst Valley 2nds 2-1 Lyme Regis 2nds 
Division 2 East 
Millwey Rise 3-2 Cranbrook 
Division 3 East 
Cranbrook United 0-0 Offwell Rangers 
Topsham Town 2nds 5-1 Devon Yeoman 2nds 
Winchester 2nds 3-1 Awliscombe 
Division 4 East 
Bradninch 2nds 4-2 Otterton 2nds 
Dawlish United 3rds 1-2 Ottery St Mary 3rds 

Remaining Fixtures 
Division 1 East 
Lympstone v Otterton 
Clyst Valley 2nds v Teignmouth 2nds 
Exmouth Rovers v Dunkeswell Rovers 
Division 2 East 
East Budleigh 2nds v Exeter United 
Ottery St Mary 2nds v Millwey Rise 
Division 3 East 
Cranbrook United v Winchester 2nds 
Topsham Town 2nds v Cranbrook United 2nds 
Division 4 East 
Exmouth Town 3rds v HT Dons 
Dawlish United 3rds v Otterton 2nds 
Exmouth Town 3rds v Dawlish United 3rds 
Lympstone 2nds v Bradninch 2nds 
Otterton 2nds v Falcons FC 
Lympstone 2nds v HT Dons 

