Devon and Exeter League Results
- Credit: Archant
Premier
Beer Albion 3-1 University of Exeter 2nds
Colyton 3-0 Elmore 2nds
Dawlish United 0-4 Lyme Regis
Kentisbeare 4-1 Sidmouth Town 2nds
Lapford 10-1 Ottery St Mary 2nds
Throverton 8-0 Okehampton Argyle 2nds
Division 1
East Budleigh 1-0 Bow Amateur Athletic Club
Halwill 3-3 Newtown 2nds
Hatherleigh Town 2-4 Topsham Town 2nds
University of Exeter 3rds 1-3 Upottery
Wellington Reserves 2-1 Alphington 2nds
Crediton United 2nds 3-2 Sandford
Division 2
Dunkeswell Rovers 0-2 Beer Albion 2nds
Exmouth Spartans 9-1 Clyst Valley 2nds
Otterton 4-1 University of Exeter 4ths
Tedburn St Mary 3-4 Newton St Cyres
Tipton St John 1-3 Teignmouth 2nds
Winkleigh 6-1 Chagford
Division 3
Central 8-1 Pinhoe
Exeter United 3-3 Seaton Town
Feniton 2nds 2-3 University of Exeter 5ths
Heavitree United 6-0 Axmouth United
Honiton Town 2nds 0-3 Devon Yeoman
Lyme Regis Reserves 7-3 Hemyock
St Martins 1-9 Westexe Park Rangers
Division 4
Bampton 3-3 Cranbrook
Bravehearts 3-2 Witheridge
Broadclyst 2-3 Millwey Rise
Culm United 0-12 Cullompton Rangers 2nds
Farway United 3-0 East Budleigh 2nds
South Zeal United 4-2 Colyton 2nds
You may also want to watch:
Division 5
AFC Exe 3-1 Dawlish United 2nds
Amory Green Rovers 5-3 Topsham Town 3rds
Cranbrook United 1-1 Awliscombe
University of Exeter 6ths 1-4 Elmore 3rds
Upottery 2nds 0-2 Cheriton Fitzpaine
Division 6
Bickleigh 2-1 Okehampton Argyle 3rds
Central 2nds 1-7 Kenn Valley United
Devon Yeoman 2nds 3-3 Broadclyst 2nds
Sandford 2nds 1-0 Uplyme
Seaton Town 2nds 0-3 University of Exeter 7ths
Witheridge 2nds 2-5 Falcons
Most Read
- 1 East Devon reports rise in Covid cases
- 2 Property of the Week: Ocean Quest, Exmouth
- 3 Beach lifeguard service ends for year as season ends
- 4 Mayor tells of pride at kindness shown to Afghan refugees
- 5 Headteacher joins calls for improved school funding
- 6 Lifeboats rush to the scene as speedboat takes on water
- 7 Health chief calls for review of 'confusing' schools covid policy
- 8 Community responds brilliantly to Afghan refugee crisis
- 9 Nightingale hospital in running for top industry award
- 10 East Devon elects new councillor in the Exe Valley
Division 7
AFC Morchard Bishop 1-1 Otterton 2nds
Beacon Knights 2-2 Bradninch
Cheriton Fitzpaine 2nds 1-4 Throverton 2nds
Dolton Rangers 6-4 Priory
Division 8
Bow Amateur Athletic Club 2nds 0-3 Whipton & Pinhoe
Exeter Panthers 0-2 North Tawton
Millwey Rise 2nds 4-3 Tedburn St Mary 2nds
The Heart of Oak 3-0 City Raiders
University of Exeter 8ths 1-1 Newton St Cyres 2nds
Westexe Park Rangers 2nds 1-1 Cranbrook United 2nds
Division 9
City Raiders 2nds 12-1 Pinhoe 2nds
Feniton Development 9-1 Amory Green Rovers 2nds
Hemyock 2nds 1-6 South Zeal United 2nds
Starcross Dons 2nds 5-0 Exmouth Rovers
Whipton & Pinhoe Reserves 8-2 Hatherleigh Town 2nds