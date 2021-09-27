News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Devon and Exeter League Results

Tim Herbert

Published: 1:48 PM September 27, 2021   
Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Premier 
Beer Albion 3-1 University of Exeter 2nds 
Colyton 3-0 Elmore 2nds 
Dawlish United 0-4 Lyme Regis 
Kentisbeare 4-1 Sidmouth Town 2nds 
Lapford 10-1 Ottery St Mary 2nds 
Throverton 8-0 Okehampton Argyle 2nds 

Division 1 
East Budleigh 1-0 Bow Amateur Athletic Club 
Halwill 3-3 Newtown 2nds 
Hatherleigh Town 2-4 Topsham Town 2nds 
University of Exeter 3rds 1-3 Upottery 
Wellington Reserves 2-1 Alphington 2nds 
Crediton United 2nds 3-2 Sandford 
 

Division 2 
Dunkeswell Rovers 0-2 Beer Albion 2nds 
Exmouth Spartans 9-1 Clyst Valley 2nds 
Otterton 4-1 University of Exeter 4ths 
Tedburn St Mary 3-4 Newton St Cyres 
Tipton St John 1-3 Teignmouth 2nds 
Winkleigh 6-1 Chagford 

Division 3 
Central 8-1 Pinhoe 
Exeter United 3-3 Seaton Town 
Feniton 2nds 2-3 University of Exeter 5ths 
Heavitree United 6-0 Axmouth United 
Honiton Town 2nds 0-3 Devon Yeoman 
Lyme Regis Reserves 7-3 Hemyock 
St Martins 1-9 Westexe Park Rangers 

Division 4 
Bampton 3-3 Cranbrook 
Bravehearts 3-2 Witheridge  
Broadclyst 2-3 Millwey Rise 
Culm United 0-12 Cullompton Rangers 2nds 
Farway United 3-0 East Budleigh 2nds 
South Zeal United 4-2 Colyton 2nds 

Division 5 
AFC Exe 3-1 Dawlish United 2nds 
Amory Green Rovers 5-3 Topsham Town 3rds 
Cranbrook United 1-1 Awliscombe 
University of Exeter 6ths 1-4 Elmore 3rds 
Upottery 2nds 0-2 Cheriton Fitzpaine 

Division 6 
Bickleigh 2-1 Okehampton Argyle 3rds 
Central 2nds 1-7 Kenn Valley United 
Devon Yeoman 2nds 3-3 Broadclyst 2nds 
Sandford 2nds 1-0 Uplyme 
Seaton Town 2nds 0-3 University of Exeter 7ths 
Witheridge 2nds 2-5 Falcons 

Division 7 
AFC Morchard Bishop 1-1 Otterton 2nds 
Beacon Knights 2-2 Bradninch 
Cheriton Fitzpaine 2nds 1-4 Throverton 2nds 
Dolton Rangers 6-4 Priory 

Division 8 
Bow Amateur Athletic Club 2nds 0-3 Whipton & Pinhoe 
Exeter Panthers 0-2 North Tawton 
Millwey Rise 2nds 4-3 Tedburn St Mary 2nds 
The Heart of Oak 3-0 City Raiders 
University of Exeter 8ths 1-1 Newton St Cyres 2nds 
Westexe Park Rangers 2nds 1-1 Cranbrook United 2nds 

Division 9 
City Raiders 2nds 12-1 Pinhoe 2nds 
Feniton Development 9-1 Amory Green Rovers 2nds 
Hemyock 2nds 1-6 South Zeal United 2nds 
Starcross Dons 2nds 5-0 Exmouth Rovers 
Whipton & Pinhoe Reserves 8-2 Hatherleigh Town 2nds 

