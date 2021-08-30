Devon and Exeter League Results
- Credit: Getty Images/Image Source
Premier
Axminster Town 2nda 1-0 Ottery St Mary 2nds
Beer Albion 1-2 Throverton
Lapford 3-1 Lyme Regis
Okehampton Argyle 2nds 1-2 Elmore ends
Sidmouth Town 2nds 1-5 Dawlish United
Division 1
East Budleigh 0-2 Chard Town Reserves
Halwill 0-5 Bow Amateur Athletic Club
Topsham Town 2nds 7-0 Lympstone
Crediton United 2nds 2-4 Alphington 2nds
Newtown 2nds 1-3 Sandford
Division 2
Otterton 1-2 Alphington 3rds
Tedburn St Mary 2-1 Chagford
Tipton St John 4-1 Clyst Valley 2nds
Winkleigh 4-4 Beer Albion 2nds
Division 3
Exeter United 4-4 Honiton Town 2nds
Heavitree United 3-2 St Martins
Hemyock 1-1 Feniton 2nds
Lyme Regis Reserves 1-7 Westexe Park Rangers
Seaton Town 0-2 Devon Yeoman
Division 4
Bampton 2-0 Sidmouth Town 3rds
Colyton 2nds 1-0 Cullompton Rangers 2nds
Culm United 1-9 Bravehearts
Division 5
Cranbrook United 4-4 Amory Green Rovers
Elmore 3rds 7-0 Cheriton Fitzpaine
Offwell Rangers 1-5 Awliscombe
Topsham Town 3rds 2-3 AFC Exe
Division 6
Devon Teoman 2nds 4-6 Okehampton Argyle 3rds
Sandford 2nds 9-2 Seaton Town 2nds
St Thomas Social Club 3-1 Bickleigh
Uplyme 0-3 Falcons FC
Witheridge 2nds 1-6 Kenn Valley United
Division 7
Beacon Knights 0-3 AFC Morchard Bishop
Cheriton Fitzpaine 2nds 4-1 Priory
Dolton Rangers 0-2 Starcross Dons
Throverton 2nds 10-1 Bradninch 2nds
Dawlish United 3rds 1-1 Ottery St Mary Development
Division 8
Bow Amateur Athletic Club 2nds 0-3 Tedburn St Mary 2nds
Exeter Panthers 5-1 City Raiders AFC
Millwey Rise 2nds 2-1 Whipton & Pinhoe
North Tawton 3-2 Cranbrook United 2nds
Division 9
City Raiders AFC 2nds 5-0 Hemyock 2nds