Devon and Exeter League Results

Tim Herbert

Published: 10:27 AM August 30, 2021   
Premier 
Axminster Town 2nda 1-0 Ottery St Mary 2nds 
Beer Albion 1-2 Throverton 
Lapford 3-1 Lyme Regis 
Okehampton Argyle 2nds 1-2 Elmore ends 
Sidmouth Town 2nds 1-5 Dawlish United  
Division 1 
East Budleigh 0-2 Chard Town Reserves 
Halwill 0-5 Bow Amateur Athletic Club 
Topsham Town 2nds 7-0 Lympstone 
Crediton United 2nds 2-4 Alphington 2nds 
Newtown 2nds 1-3 Sandford 
Division 2 
Otterton 1-2 Alphington 3rds 
Tedburn St Mary 2-1 Chagford 
Tipton St John 4-1 Clyst Valley 2nds 
Winkleigh 4-4 Beer Albion 2nds 
Division 3 
Exeter United 4-4 Honiton Town 2nds 
Heavitree United 3-2 St Martins 
Hemyock 1-1 Feniton 2nds 
Lyme Regis Reserves 1-7 Westexe Park Rangers 
Seaton Town 0-2 Devon Yeoman  
Division 4 
Bampton 2-0 Sidmouth Town 3rds 
Colyton 2nds 1-0 Cullompton Rangers 2nds 
Culm United 1-9 Bravehearts 
Division 5 
Cranbrook United 4-4 Amory Green Rovers 
Elmore 3rds 7-0 Cheriton Fitzpaine 
Offwell Rangers 1-5 Awliscombe 
Topsham Town 3rds 2-3 AFC Exe  
Division 6 
Devon Teoman 2nds 4-6 Okehampton Argyle 3rds 
Sandford 2nds 9-2 Seaton Town 2nds 
St Thomas Social Club 3-1 Bickleigh 
Uplyme 0-3 Falcons FC 
Witheridge 2nds 1-6 Kenn Valley United 
Division 7 
Beacon Knights 0-3 AFC Morchard Bishop 
Cheriton Fitzpaine 2nds 4-1 Priory 
Dolton Rangers 0-2 Starcross Dons 
Throverton 2nds 10-1 Bradninch 2nds 
Dawlish United 3rds 1-1 Ottery St Mary Development 
Division 8 
Bow Amateur Athletic Club 2nds 0-3 Tedburn St Mary 2nds 
Exeter Panthers 5-1 City Raiders AFC 
Millwey Rise 2nds 2-1 Whipton & Pinhoe 
North Tawton 3-2 Cranbrook United 2nds 
Division 9 
City Raiders AFC 2nds 5-0 Hemyock 2nds 

Non-League Football
East Devon News

