Devon and Exeter League Results

Tim Herbert

Published: 5:31 AM August 24, 2021   
Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife - Credit: Archant

Premier 
Kentisbeare 1-0 Beer Albion 
Sidmouth Town 2nds 0-5 Throverton 
Division 1 
Bow Amateur Athletic Club 2-2 Hatherleigh Town 
Chard Town Reserves 2-1 Newton 2nds 
Sandford 3-1 Wellington Reserves 
Division 2 
Clyst Valley 2nds 1-6 Teignmouth 2nds 
Dunkeswell Rovers 5-2 Exmouth Spartans 
Tipton St John 3-0 Otterton 
Uplowman Athletic 1-3 Chagford 
Division 3 
Feniton 2nds 2-0 Heavitree United 
Seaton Town 1-3 Pinhoe 
Division 4 
Culm United 0-11 Cranbrook 
East Budleigh 2nds 9-2 Bravehearts 
Sidmouth Town 3rds 0-7 Broadclyst 
Division 5 
AFC Eve 2-1 Cheriton Fitzpaine 
Awliscombe 1-0 Cranbrook United 
Division 6 
Kenn Valley United 3-2 Devon Teoman 2nds 
Okehampton Argyle 3rds 3-1 Witheridge 2nds 
St Thomas Social Club 3-0 Sandford 2nds 
Uplyme 2-5 Broadclyst 2nds 
Division 7 
Morchard Bishop 4-2 Cheriton Fitzpaine 2nds 
Bradninch 2nds 1-7 Ottery St Mary Development 
Division 8 
Vranbrook United 2nds 3-1 Millwey Rise 2nds 
North Tawton 0-11 Westexe Park Rangers 2nds 
Tedburn St Mary 2nds 4-0 Exeter Panthers 
Whipton & Pinhoe 3-3 The Heart of Oak 
Division 9 
Hatherleigh Town 2nds 4-10 Feniton Development 
South Zeal United 2nds 4-2 Exmouth Rovers 
Starcross Dons 2nds 12-0 Amory Green Rovers 2nds 

