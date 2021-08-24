Devon and Exeter League Results
Premier
Kentisbeare 1-0 Beer Albion
Sidmouth Town 2nds 0-5 Throverton
Division 1
Bow Amateur Athletic Club 2-2 Hatherleigh Town
Chard Town Reserves 2-1 Newton 2nds
Sandford 3-1 Wellington Reserves
Division 2
Clyst Valley 2nds 1-6 Teignmouth 2nds
Dunkeswell Rovers 5-2 Exmouth Spartans
Tipton St John 3-0 Otterton
Uplowman Athletic 1-3 Chagford
Division 3
Feniton 2nds 2-0 Heavitree United
Seaton Town 1-3 Pinhoe
Division 4
Culm United 0-11 Cranbrook
East Budleigh 2nds 9-2 Bravehearts
Sidmouth Town 3rds 0-7 Broadclyst
Division 5
AFC Eve 2-1 Cheriton Fitzpaine
Awliscombe 1-0 Cranbrook United
Division 6
Kenn Valley United 3-2 Devon Teoman 2nds
Okehampton Argyle 3rds 3-1 Witheridge 2nds
St Thomas Social Club 3-0 Sandford 2nds
Uplyme 2-5 Broadclyst 2nds
Division 7
Morchard Bishop 4-2 Cheriton Fitzpaine 2nds
Bradninch 2nds 1-7 Ottery St Mary Development
Division 8
Vranbrook United 2nds 3-1 Millwey Rise 2nds
North Tawton 0-11 Westexe Park Rangers 2nds
Tedburn St Mary 2nds 4-0 Exeter Panthers
Whipton & Pinhoe 3-3 The Heart of Oak
Division 9
Hatherleigh Town 2nds 4-10 Feniton Development
South Zeal United 2nds 4-2 Exmouth Rovers
Starcross Dons 2nds 12-0 Amory Green Rovers 2nds