Deflections defeat Town in the Cup

Exmouth Town entertain Brislington this Saturday in a re-arranged Western League encounter following the abandonment of the match between the sides in October16 as a result of a serious injury to Brislington’s Kieron Proctor.

Admission to the game is free and the turnstiles will be open from 12.15 with the Premier League match between Leicester City and Chelsea being shown in the clubhouse.

Whilst Town were without a League game last Saturday, two wicked deflections and the width of the crossbar were the main reasons Town exited from the Devon St Lukes Challenge Cup when they went down 2-0 to Buckland Athletic last Wednesday evening.

Manager Kevin Hill took the opportunity to give starts to Ethan Slater, Morgan Cullen and Lennie Pegg and all three rose to the challenge, as Town were involved in yet another engrossing game with their Western League rivals.

The opening ten minutes saw Town take the game to their Devon rivals but they were punished when a quick break saw Exmouth lacking in numbers defensively, although it still needed a deflection to beat Chris Wright who had the initial shot covered.

Max Gillard then saw his shot cannon back off the crossbar only for Morgan Cullen to volley his effort against almost the same spot on the woodwork. Town played some delightful football during the first half and one move involving Aarron Denny, Jordan Harris and Cullen opened up the visiting defence, only for the latter to shoot narrowly over.

Town had the ball in the back of the net early in the second half, only for Harris to be ruled offside. As Buckland came more into the game, Town were indebted to Wright for making four decent saves to keep the deficit to the single goal. Back came Town and efforts from Gillard, Harris and substitute Ben Steer brought even better saves from the visiting glovesman.

As the match went into added time, the inevitable happened, with Town, pushing more men forward, being again caught by a quick break and an even bigger deflection to give the Newton Abbot based side a place in the quarter final draw.

Chris Wright, Goalkeeper of Exmouth Town - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK



