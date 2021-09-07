News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Defeat for Town Reserves at Exwick Villa

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:00 AM September 7, 2021   
Exmouth played some nice football and were very much in the game at the break but three individual errors and poor marking cost Town, with Exwick easing to a deserved 5-2 victory. 
There were lots of positives for Town to take from the game and build on, as they battled right to the final whistle, but will need to cut out these silly errors.  
Town's goals scorers were Josh Gresham and Tom Bray, with impressive debuts for Karl Riddell and U18 Harry Bennett. 
Exmouth Town’s expanding youth set up has established a new Under-11 team, run by Richard Ralph this season. 
The U11’s are playing in the Devon and Exeter Youth Leagues and Cups, and looking for partners to sponsor a new kit for the team. If anyone would like to get involved, please contact Richard on 07581 383727. 

