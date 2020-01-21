Advanced search

David Fish wins first East Devon seniors stableford of 2020

PUBLISHED: 12:51 21 January 2020

David Fish was the winner of the first Seniors stableford of the year at East Devon Golf Club, writes Helen Chivers.

Fish shot a one under par round of 37 stableford points to take top spot in a close fought January stableford.

David claimed victory by one shot from Stephen Phillips, John Bain and Chris Bird all of whom returned level par rounds of 36 points.

David Lavelle was fifth on countback from David Pagett as they both recorded 35 points.

Cliff Lockwood was the toast of the clubhouse as he recorded a hole in one at the club in 2020 - on notoriously tricky the par three 10th hole.

