Dave Eveleigh - saluting a legend of local sport

The Exmouth Harriers team at the 2013 Plymouth Relays where the prizes were presented at Home Park, much to the amusement of big Exeter City fan Dave Eveleigh. Picture: EXMOUTH HARRIERS Archant

The recent passing of a legend of local sport - Dave Eveleigh - was felt most amongst the running fraternity and particular Exmouth Harriers, which Dave had been such a big part of for so many years, writes Stephen Birley.

The Exmouth Harriers team that included Dave Eveleigh at this years Torbay Relays held in the Clennon Valley. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERS The Exmouth Harriers team that included Dave Eveleigh at this years Torbay Relays held in the Clennon Valley. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERS

Dave was, quite simply, a sporting superstar who gave back so much to the sport he loved.

He was also a huge Exeter City supporter and one particularly pleasurable moment for him, in terms of his running prowess, was when, in 2013, after being part of the 'Sixties' team, that won the Plymouth Relays that year, he received his award outside the home of City's arch rivals, Plymouth Argyle - a great moment for any City fan to achieve sporting success on Home Park turf!

Dave's quite extraordinary running feats are best appreciated by visiting the website that lists his achievements from 2000 onwards; https://www.thepowerof10.info/athletes/profile.aspx?athleteid=279944

Earlier this year, despite battling illness, Dave turned out at Exeter Arena where he ran the mile in a time of 7:54:92 which ranked him 47th in the M65-69 category in the UK for the year!

Dave was also in action at this year's Torbay Relays held at Clennon Valley in late August where, along with Terry Oldham, Des White and Hugh Marsden, he was in action in Exmouth Harriers colours.

Dave ran the first leg of 3km in 16.38 and overall the team finished as second in the M60 team category.

That proved to be Dave's last competitive run and was his third relay race in three months having run in the Run Exe Relays in Exeter on May 17 and the Tavistock Relays on July 18.

There will be a tribute to Devon at this years Bicton Blister which takes place on November 24.

Dave - rest in peace, you may have now left us - but you shall never be forgotten.