Dave Eveleigh's memory honoured with a trophy that's won for the first time by Exmouth Harrier Rob Ellis

PUBLISHED: 12:16 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:16 27 November 2019

Exmouth Harrier Rob Ellis being presented with the Dave Eveleigh Trophy at Exeter Arena by Carol and Pete Eveleigh. Rob was the fastest man in the recent City Runs 3000m, crossing the finish line in 9:26. Picture: EXMOUTH HARRIERS

Archant

Exmouth Harrier Rob Ellis has become the first winner of the Dave Eveleigh Trophy, writes Stephen Birley.

Dave Eveleigh was a larger-than-life character who gave so much to the sport of running.

Sadly, Dave passed away earlier this year, but it is wholly fitting that the great man's memory is honoured in this way.

Rob Ellis was presented with the trophy by Carol and Pete Eveleigh after his success at the recent City Runs 3000m in Exeter.

He finished in a splendid time of 9:26 to become the first recipient of the Dave Eveleigh Trophy.

