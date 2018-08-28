Danny Lewis fires three twos on his way to East Devon Stableford success

An unusual competition took place at East Devon on the second Saturday of January, writes Paul Willoughby.

The competition was a ‘three clubs and a putter Stableford’, from the blue tees! Now, let’s put that in context; the maximum number of clubs a golfer is allowed is fourteen and that should enable him/her to pick the right club for the distance he needs to hit.

However, when you’re pared down to just three you firstly have to choose which three clubs can produce a ‘manufactured’ shot for that particular distance (and take only those from the boot of your car) and secondly, actually play that manufactured shot.

That’s not easy. But remember, our ancestors played like that – they had only a few clubs and had to adapt their swing to the distance required so maybe we are being spoilt by having a fourteen club choice.

The competition was played from the blue tees which reduced the length of the course considerably.

Normally competitions are played from the white tees (reserved for the bigger hitters) then you have the yellow tees reserved for non-competition days and old fogeys, the latter having a dictionary definition of ‘…extremely fussy, old-fashioned, conservative etc…’. (What? At East Devon? Never!).

Then you have the red tees reserved for the ladies and finally the blue tees much further down the teeing area, reserved for the juniors. So, this competition had the disadvantage of reducing the club selection but on the other hand, having such a short course many golfers found themselves easily within reach of the green just with their drive. As you may imagine, this format led to some interesting scores and the results in the divisions were as follows:-

Division 1: 1, Danny Lewis, 40 points from a handicap of three. Good play, Danny; 2, Malcolm Priestner, 39 (10); 3, Tom Peters, 39 (7); 4, Nigel Goode,39 (10); 5, Andy Pelosi, 38 (5).

Division 2: 1, Neil Rice, also 40 points from a handicap of 13. Well done, Neil; 2, Bill Coles, 39 (13); 3, David Standley, 38 (12); 4, Erik Nielsen, 36 (13).

Division 3: 1, Roger Chappell, 42 (15). You obviously made a good choice of clubs, Roger; 2, Rob Wilderspin, 40 (15); 3, Alan Hemsworth, 40 (25); 4, Paul Thompson, 39 (18).

There were loads of twos and a handful had two twos. Danny Lewis had three of them on the fourth, the 10th and the 13th. Well, he would, wouldn’t he? He was just having one of those days – dream on the rest of us!