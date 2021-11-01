Culm catch Budleigh cold
- Credit: Submitted
EAST BUDLEIGH RES 1 CULM UTD 4
This Joma League 4 clash was effectively settled in the first half hour as the visitors caught Budleigh cold finding the back of the net three times.
Budleigh gradually found their feet and grabbed a lifeline; Tom Christian swung in a corner, Dan Atkinson got a touch and it was Nathan Penhallurick who fired in.
Unfortunately the joy was short lived as Culm restored their three goal cushion with an unstoppable free-kick.
The second half was better for the Jays as both Ryan Britton and Penhallurick went close.
Budleigh sent on Owen Corrick who did well and brothers Toby and Bradley Hill who both had an attempt on target, but the Culm stopper held firm.
There is no fixture for the Reserves this weekend, but the First X1 host Combe Martin at 2pm in the Devon Senior Cup.
Most Read
- 1 Exmouth beach ramp extension will go ahead next month
- 2 Plans approved to redevelop 'bomb site' car parks
- 3 Exmouth loses out on multi-million pound funding boost
- 4 TV stars visit coastal safety team
- 5 Property of the Week: Lark Rise, Sidmouth
- 6 Flood project construction vehicles end up in deep water
- 7 Passenger duty cut boosts airline industry but alarms greens
- 8 Call to arms to support your local cinema
- 9 Coastwatch advice for students on uniform services courses
- 10 Budleigh narrowly beaten by Dawlish triples