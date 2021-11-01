EAST BUDLEIGH RES 1 CULM UTD 4

This Joma League 4 clash was effectively settled in the first half hour as the visitors caught Budleigh cold finding the back of the net three times.

Budleigh gradually found their feet and grabbed a lifeline; Tom Christian swung in a corner, Dan Atkinson got a touch and it was Nathan Penhallurick who fired in.

Unfortunately the joy was short lived as Culm restored their three goal cushion with an unstoppable free-kick.

The second half was better for the Jays as both Ryan Britton and Penhallurick went close.

Budleigh sent on Owen Corrick who did well and brothers Toby and Bradley Hill who both had an attempt on target, but the Culm stopper held firm.

There is no fixture for the Reserves this weekend, but the First X1 host Combe Martin at 2pm in the Devon Senior Cup.