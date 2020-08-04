Advanced search

Woodbury and Newton St Cyres slip from top spot following Upottery Seconds defeat

PUBLISHED: 18:19 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:19 04 August 2020

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Archant

Woodbury and Newton St Cyres Cricket Club suffered their first defeat of the season when they hosted Upottery Cricket Club Seconds.

The visitors won the toss and elected to have a bowl first and it was a decision that was soon vindicated as no Woodbury and Newton St Cyres batter scored more than 37.

Opener Mukesh Purohit was the first to fall for a five-ball duck and the only resistance came from Phil Dale and Dave Chruch who scored 37 and 29 respectively. The hosts posted 133 at the end of their 35-over innings but where undone by Upottery number three Peter-John Kaal who would end the day unbeaten on 41.

He, alongside Andrew Pulman, comfortably reached the 134-run target with six wickets to spare.

The defeat saw Upottery leapfrog their opponents into first in the East 4 E (Tier 6) table. Next up for Woodbury and Newton St Cyres is a trip to Sampford Peverell & Tiverton Seconds.

