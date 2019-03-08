Woodbury & Newton St Cyres suffer third straight defeat

Daniel Alford bowling for Woodbury and Newton St Cyres in the meeting with Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

Woodbury and Newton St Cyres suffered a third straight E Division East defeat when beaten by visiting Bradninch who won the game by six wickets.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres skipper Nalain Chouhan celebrates a Bradninch wicket. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Woodbury & Newton St Cyres skipper Nalain Chouhan celebrates a Bradninch wicket. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Home skipper Nalin Chouhan won the toss and opted to bat and saw his side close on 197-7.

Opener Ian Hughes top scored with 49, though he did bat until the 29th over. The runs around him came from Phil Dale and Steve Boundy, who both contributed knocks of 35 runs - Boundy's coming in just 18 balls as he hit five fours.

The other double figure scores from home batsmen were knocks of 12 from Lloyd Lowman and the skipper and there were a whopping 45 extras handed over by the visitors!

Bradninch got off to a half century start before first change Neil Richardson, with his very first delivery, has Bradninch opener Will Birley caught by wicketkeeper Lowman for 26.

A home batsman in action during the Woodbury & Newton St Cyres versus Bradninch game. Picture STEVE BIRLEY A home batsman in action during the Woodbury & Newton St Cyres versus Bradninch game. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Becca Silk then trapped the other opener, Chris Acton for 29 to leave the reply 83-2, but the third wicket added 56 and there were to be just two more wickets claimed in the game - both taken during a most impressive spell by 13-year-old Daniel Alford - by the home side as Bradninch sealed the win with three overs and one ball to spare.

In terms of the Woodbury bowling effort, young Alford's fine spell saw him return figures of 2-28 from nine overs while Becca Silk had 1-45 from nine and Neil Richardson, 1-25 from four.

On Saturday (May 25) Woodbury and Newton St Cures will try for the fourth to claim a first league win of the season when they travel to an Upottery 2nd XI that have also lost all three of their early season games.

Action from the Woodbury & Newton St Cyres meeting with Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Action from the Woodbury & Newton St Cyres meeting with Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres skipper Nalin Chouhan in action against Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Woodbury & Newton St Cyres skipper Nalin Chouhan in action against Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY