Woodbury & Newton St Cyres skipper Chouhan takes seven wickets in win at Upottery

PUBLISHED: 18:56 15 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:56 15 August 2020

Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

DAVID MARIUZ

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres skipper Nalin Chouhan was the star of the show as his side claimed a three wicket win in their Devon League Tier Six East East Four game at Upottery II.

Home skipper Andrew Pulman won the toss and, on a soggy mid-August Saturday, opted to bat first.

Chouhan took the new ball and soon had the home side wobbling on 5-3, claiming all three wickets for himself.

Upottery slipped to 34-7 before ‘recovering’ to 97 all out in 21.3 overs.

Chouhan finished with the splendid figures of 7-27 from seven overs and no fewer than five of his seven wickets were clean bowled! Becca Silk (2-11) and James Plowman (1-31) were the other visiting bowlers to claim wickets.

In the run chase, Woodbury & Newton St Cyres slipped to 31-3 with the loss of Simon Vicary (13), Steve Boundy (1) and Ross Jarvis (1), but that was to be as bad as it would get for Chouhan and his team for the skipper went out to join George Jarman and the pair added 67 for the unbroken fourth wicket to seal a comfortable success, all wrapped up in 25 overs.

Jarman finished unbeaten on 58 from 55 balls, hitting eight fours and one six while Chouhan completed his match-winning individual performance by scoring an unbeaten 25 with three boundaries.

For Upottery, Andrew Pulman claimed two wickets and Matt Frost got the other one, but this was a day when Woodbury & Newton St Cyres skipper Chouhan took all the plaudits!

