Woodbury & Newton St Cyres need last day points to be sure of staying up

PUBLISHED: 07:26 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:26 30 August 2019

Picture: Thinkstock

DAVID MARIUZ

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres head into Saturday's final game of the league season in danger of slipping down a division after they were beaten by 56 runs at Countess Wear.

The home side batted first and closed on 236-8. Ian Hughes (2-52), Dave Church (2-41), Martin Pearce (1-52) and Chris Collyer (1-23), shared the wicket taking honours for the Woods who replied with 180-9.

Opener Shenan Grossberg top scored with 47 and the 'best of the rest' with the bat were knocks of 31 from Martin Pearce and 22 not out from Becca Silk.

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres go into their final game at home to Sidmouth III sitting two places and seven points above the drop zone. With third bottom Bideford playing fourth bottom Ottery St Mary, Woodbury's fate is in their own hands and, to be mathematically sure they need 13 points from their final game. That would not leave them looking at the other results on the last day of the season.

