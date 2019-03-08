Woodbury & Newton St Cyres CC win Cheriton Friendly League T20 Finals Day

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres CC after their Cheriton Fitzpaine League FInals Day success: Back row (left to right) Andy Cork (captain), Ali Collyer, Shaz Azam, Phil Denham, Dave Church, Chris Collyer, Shenan Grossberg, Paul McCutchion. Front row ((kneeling, left to righ) Harvey Shipton, Jack Garner, Nalin Chouhan. Picture: DAVE CHURCH Archant

After scraping into the top four of the Cheriton Fitzpaine Friendly league to qualify for finals day, Woodbury and Newton St Cyres (W&NSC) managed to win the tournament in a dramatic finals day.

Facing a strong Erratics side in their semi-final W&NSC bowlers, and a strong fielding display, kept the scoring under control, limiting Erratics to 130-6 from their 20 overs, with wickets for Andy Cork (2), Nalin Chouhan and Dave Church. The chase began well, with in-form Shenan Grossberg reaching 31 before retiring not out, Chris Collyer (21), Alistair Collyer (24) and Dave Church (18) made important contributions before skipper Andy Cork (11*) saw W&NSC home with nine balls to spare.

This set up a final against Yeoford and again Cork won the toss and elected to field mean Woodbury & Newton St Cyres would chase again.

Yeoford started well and despite a good opening spell from Jack Garner at one stage threatened to post a score well in excess of 150.

However, the W&NSC bowlers fought back with late wickets for Church, Cork and Nalin Chouhan. Two run outs in the final over meant Yeoford were bowled out for 125.

Once again the opening pair of Grossberg and Chris Collyer got W&NSC off to a good start both reaching the retirement score of 30, Ali Collyer and Phil Denham then kept the scoring going before Collyer joined his brother in reaching 30. Harvey Shipton then joined Denham as the game reached the final stages. Needing eight from the final over Shipton played with an assurance belying his youth hitting the first ball for four and taking tw byes from the next.

Shipton then sealed glory with another two runs from the third ball to give W&NSC the trophy that two strong team performances deserved.