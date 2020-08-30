Advanced search

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres book Tolchards League semi-final berth

PUBLISHED: 13:59 30 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:59 30 August 2020

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres ended the Tolchards Devon League four-team competition group stage as winners of the Tier Six East East Four table after a 60-run home win over Seaton II.

After being put in, the home side closed on 171-9. Steve Boundy top scored with 42 and there were also contributions from opener Shenan Grossberg (24) and number seven bat Martin Pearce (29).

Seaton II slipped to 21-3 as Pearce claimed an early double and there was a wicket also for home skipper Nalin Chouhan. Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals until their close of 111-8 after their 35 overs.

The home side called six bowlers into action with three each bagging a brace of wickets; Martin Pearce (2-16), Becca Silk (2-19) and Mukesh Purohit (2-13).

The victory means Woodbury and Newton St Cyres now play a semi-final at Lustleigh this Saturday (September). If they are successful in that game, then seven days later they will contest the Tier Six final against either Clyst St George II or Kenn 1st XI.

