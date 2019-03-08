Advanced search

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres beaten at champions-in-waiting North Devon 2nds

PUBLISHED: 08:37 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:29 09 August 2019

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres skipper Nalin Chounhan in action during the win at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres skipper Nalin Chounhan in action during the win at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres went down by a margin of 124 runs on their Tolchards Devon League E Division East visit to all-conquering North Devon II.

Woodbury skipper Nalin Chouhan won the toss, opted to field and promptly opened the bowling, claiming the first wicket with the third delivery of the contest!

A Becca Silk catch gave the skipper a second wicket with the home team on 52 and it was soon 76-3 with a third wicket for Chouhan, this time courtesy of a Chris Alford catch.

Chouhan soon had four wickets to his name after Silk pouched a second catch, but, from 81-4, the home side took charge and a fifth wicket was not taken until the home score had reached 228 with Daniel Alford the bowler and skipper Chouhan showing safe hands. The runs kept flowing, but wickets also kept falling as North Devon were eventually bowled out for 300 from 42.4 overs. It was Nalin Chouhan who took the bowling honours with his return being an impressive 6-49 from 7.4 overs whole teenage spinner Daniel Alford finished with 3-54 and the other wicket taker was Ian Hughes (1-33).

The Woodbury & Newton St Cyres reply was hit by the loss of opener Shennan Grossberg who was caught behind in the first over without having troubled the scorers. Ian Hughes joined Simon Vicary and the latter was next to go, out for 11 with the score on 39. Phil Dale (6) and Stephen Boundy (4) were swiftly returned to the Instow pavilion to leave the reply on 68-4. Skipper Chouhan joined Hughes and the pair began something of a fight back and they took the run chase towards 150.

However, three wickets fell with the score on 140. Chouhan was dismissed for a 43-ball 16, Dave Church suffered a second ball duck and the fine innings of Hughes was ended with him on 54, scored from a 98-ball stay at the wicket.

The tail wagged with number eight bat Becca Silk scoring a 28-ball 21 and number nine Jack Garner hit a 30-ball 11, but the final wicket fell with the reply on 176 after 42.2 overs to leave the visiting side well beaten.

