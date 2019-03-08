Woodbury win relegation scrap against Countess Wear

Woodbury and Newton St Cyres moved out of the relegation zone following a three wicket win against fellow strugglers Countess Wear.

The match, taking place at Woodbury's Town Lane, saw the visitors win the toss and elect to have a bat.

Despite the early wicket of Nathan Bright, opener James Bogue scored a half century before being caught by Daniel Loman off the bowling of Becca Silk.

Mark Davey also scored well with a total of 28 that included seven fours.

For Woodbury, Becca Silk and Daniel Loman were the pick of the bowlers, picking up three wickets each.

Countess Wear were all out for 149 at the end of the 44.2 overs meaning a 150 run chase was needed for a Woodbury victory.

While no batsmen excelled, the team all combined to add consistent runs to the score. Lloyd Loman's 35 really helped Woodbury's chances and by the time of his dismissal, victory was very much within grasp.

The hosts achieved the target at the end of the 43rd over and propelled themselves away from the E Division East relegation zone.

They will look to make it two wins from two next Saturday, June 29 but face a tough opponent in second placed Sidmouth 3rds.