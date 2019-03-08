Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Williams half century sees Topsham to first win of league campaign

PUBLISHED: 15:07 28 May 2019

Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

peplow

Topsham St James landed their first win of the E Division East season when they defeated visiting Ottery St Mary 2nds at Bonfire Field.

Topsham skipper Ed Kirby won the toss and opted to bat and his side recovered from the early loss of opener Ed Baxter (6) to reach 109-3 when the other opener, Matthew Williams fell for a splendid 56, scored from 91 deliveries.

Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals with the final one leaving the home side all out for 168 in the last of their 45 overs.

The 'best of the rest' with the bat after the Williams half century were knocks of 22, from Matt Garner, 18 from Nick Crew and 17 from skipper Kirby.

The home bowlers were quickly into their stride after tea with wicketkeeper Garner pouching a catch off Brian Jeary while mark Phillips twice hit the stumps to leave the Ottery reply a troubled 16-3.

The experienced Robert Bradshaw-Smith then began the Ottery fight back, but, when he fell for a 31-ball 27, bowled by Ross Treleaven, the tail fell; away with Ottery ultimately bowled out for 85 in 37.3 overs.

The home bowling honours went to Tom Russell who returned the splendid figures of 3-7 from seven overs while Edd Kirby led by example, sending down a full nine overs for his most economical of figures, 2-8.

Mark Phillips had figures of 2-19 from six and the other wickets were one a-piece for Ross Treleaven, Brian Jeary and Neil Shillabeer.

On Saturday (June 1) Topsham head for a Bradninch 2nd XI that sit fifth, eight points and three places above them in the E Division East table.

Most Read

Teenage girls arrested following altercation in Exmouth

Police were called out to a number of incidents on Monday following the festival. Picture: Archant

Investigation closes Exmouth road for eight hours after collision

The collision occured at 2.25am. Picture: Google Street View

Brexit Party romp to victory in European elections

Brexit Party candidate Anne Widdecombe. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

What’s on at the Exmouth Festival 2019 - this year’s programme

The Paul Strange Quartet. Picture: Delia Pemberton.

Man, 46, died after being hit by a train, police confirm

British Transport Police were at the scene in Mudbank Lane, Exmouth. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Most Read

Teenage girls arrested following altercation in Exmouth

Police were called out to a number of incidents on Monday following the festival. Picture: Archant

Investigation closes Exmouth road for eight hours after collision

The collision occured at 2.25am. Picture: Google Street View

Brexit Party romp to victory in European elections

Brexit Party candidate Anne Widdecombe. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

What’s on at the Exmouth Festival 2019 - this year’s programme

The Paul Strange Quartet. Picture: Delia Pemberton.

Man, 46, died after being hit by a train, police confirm

British Transport Police were at the scene in Mudbank Lane, Exmouth. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Williams half century sees Topsham to first win of league campaign

Picture: Thinkstock

Exmouth to visit Sidmouth in Devon T20 quarter-finals

Pink T20 cricket balls. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lomas leads the way in East Devon ladies May Medal

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh ladies win again in their O50s League campaign

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3932. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth kite boarding star Guy Bridge wins the 2019 Edge Cup

The Edege Cup Race podium for the Gold Fleet with Exmouth's Guy Bridge in the gold medal berth. Picture BAXTER BRADFORD PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists