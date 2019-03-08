Williams half century sees Topsham to first win of league campaign

Topsham St James landed their first win of the E Division East season when they defeated visiting Ottery St Mary 2nds at Bonfire Field.

Topsham skipper Ed Kirby won the toss and opted to bat and his side recovered from the early loss of opener Ed Baxter (6) to reach 109-3 when the other opener, Matthew Williams fell for a splendid 56, scored from 91 deliveries.

Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals with the final one leaving the home side all out for 168 in the last of their 45 overs.

The 'best of the rest' with the bat after the Williams half century were knocks of 22, from Matt Garner, 18 from Nick Crew and 17 from skipper Kirby.

The home bowlers were quickly into their stride after tea with wicketkeeper Garner pouching a catch off Brian Jeary while mark Phillips twice hit the stumps to leave the Ottery reply a troubled 16-3.

The experienced Robert Bradshaw-Smith then began the Ottery fight back, but, when he fell for a 31-ball 27, bowled by Ross Treleaven, the tail fell; away with Ottery ultimately bowled out for 85 in 37.3 overs.

The home bowling honours went to Tom Russell who returned the splendid figures of 3-7 from seven overs while Edd Kirby led by example, sending down a full nine overs for his most economical of figures, 2-8.

Mark Phillips had figures of 2-19 from six and the other wickets were one a-piece for Ross Treleaven, Brian Jeary and Neil Shillabeer.

On Saturday (June 1) Topsham head for a Bradninch 2nd XI that sit fifth, eight points and three places above them in the E Division East table.