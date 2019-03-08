Wide ball! How many wides has your team sent down so far this season

Picture: Thinkstock DAVID MARIUZ

Saturday June 8, is week six of the 2019 Tolchards Devon League which is also the one-third mark of the campaign.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Week five (June 1) saw the least number of wides bowled on a single matchday to date this season. The total bowled on the day were 1,252 and that is the first time this season that the wide count has dropped below 1,300 on a single matchday.

The biggest culprits on matchday five were Clyst Hydon 1st XI who sent down no fewer than 44 wides in their D Division East game at Upottery 1st XI. With the home side also bowling 30 wides the match saw a grand total of 74 wides bowled and that is now the highest single number of wides bowled in a single league game to date this season!

In terms of which teams are the biggest culprits with wides - that remains Uplyme & Lyme Regis of the E Division East, who have now sent down 170 wides in their five game!

Teams that have bowled 100 or more wides to date this season:

170 Uplyme & Lyme Regis (E East)

142 Ottery St Mary 2nds (E East)

128 Honiton 1st XI (D East)

126 Clyst Hydon 1st XI (D East)

121 Alphington (C East)

121 Shobrooke Park 2nds (G East)

120 Abbotskerswell 1st XI (A Division)

115 Sampford Peverell & Tiverton (D East)

114 Seaton 2nds (F East)

111 Tavistock (A Division)

110 Plymouth (Premier Division)

109 Cullompton 1st XI (B Division)

105 Ottery St Mary 1st XI (C East)

102 Seaton (B Division)

100 Cullompton 2nds (F East)

Teams that have bowled 50 or less wides to date this season

27 Heathcoat 1st XI (Premier)

39 Chudleigh 1st XI (B Division)

40 Topsham St James 2nds (H East)***

44 Sidmouth 1st XI (Premier)

49 Kilmington 1st XI (B Division)

49 Sidbury (H East)****

50 Bideford 1st XI (A Division)

*** played three games

**** played four games

Club-by-club - the 2019 wide count

171 Uplyme & Lyme Regis (E East)

142 Ottery St Mary 2nds (E East)

128 Honiton 1st XI (D East)

126 Clyst Hydon 1st XI (D East)

121 Alphington (C East)

121 Shobrooke Park 2nds (G East)

120 Abbotskerswell 1st XI (A Division)

115 Sampford Peverell & Tiverton (D East)

114 Seaton 2nds (F East)

111 Tavistock (A Division)

110 Plymouth (Premier Division)

109 Cullompton 1st XI (B Division)

105 Ottery St Mary 1st XI (C East)

102 Seaton (B Division)

100 Cullompton 2nds (F East)

99 Ivybridge (A Division)

97 Brixham (B Division)

97 Exmouth III (G East)****

97 Feniton (D East)

97 Upottery 2nds (D East)

96 Barton n(A Division)

96 Woodbury & NSC (E East)

95 Exmouth (Premier)

94 Exeter 2nds (C East)

93 Torquay (Premier)

92 Exeter III (F East)

92 Kentisbeare 2nds (G East)****

91 Bovey Tracey 2nds (B Division)

91 Exeter (Premier)

91 Samford Peverell 2nds (F East)

90 Ipplepen (B Division) East)

88 Cheriton Fitzpaine (G East)****

86 Bideford 2nds (E East)

85 Braunton (C East)

85 Kentisbeare (D East)

84 Bradninch (A Division)

84 Topsham St James (E East)****

84 Whimple 2nds (G East)

83 Braunton 2nds (G East)

83 Thorverton 2nds (F East)

82 North Devon III (G East)****

82 Shobrooke Park (C East)

80 Countess Wear (E East)

80 Hatherleigh (A Division)

79 North Devon 2nds (E East)

78 Bradninch 2nds (E East)

77 Kilmington 2nds (H East)****

76 Clyst Hydon 2nds (F East)

75 Paignton (Premier)

73 Upottery 2nds (E East)

73 Whimple (C East)

72 Budleigh 2nds (D East)

72 Clyst St George (D East)

70 Chardstock (D East)

70 Heathcoat 2nds (C East)

68 Feniton 2nds (G East)***

68 Woodbury & NSC 2nds (H East)****

66 Exwick (F East)

66 Sandford 2nds (D East)

66 Sidmouth 2nds (C East)

64 Sandford (Premier)

64 Sidmouth III (E East)

62 Exmouth 2nds (C East)

60 Honiton 2nds (F East)

59 Clyst St George (F East)

59 Exwick 2nds (H East)

57 Cornwood (B Division)

56 Axminster (F East)

55 Axminster 2nds (H East)****

54 North Devon (Premier)

52 Bovey Tracey (Premier)

52 Thorverton (B Division)

51 Budleigh (B Division)

51 Plymstock (B Division)

50 Bideford (A Division)

49 Barnstaple & Pilton 2nds(G East)***

49 Kilmington (B Division)

49 Sidbury (H East)****

44 Sidmouth (Premier Division)

39 Chudleigh (B Division)

28 Heathcoat (Premier)

(Countess Wear 2nds have played just one game in the first five weeks and their wide count stands at 13 while Filleigh 2nds have played just three games and have 24 wides so far and Topsham St James 2nds have also played three with 40 wides to date)

*** played three games

**** played four games