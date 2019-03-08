Wide ball! How many wides did your local side bowl in the 2019 Tolchards Devon Cricket League
PUBLISHED: 16:06 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:06 05 September 2019
Archant
The 2019 Tolchards Devon Cricket League is now over and that means the final count of wides bowled across the Premier, A, B and C to H Division's East can be revealed.
The final matchday of the season saw less than 100 wides bowled in the Premier Division for only the third matchday of the 18 in the campaign!
In total, 23,508 wides were bowled in the 704 matches that were played. Regular cricket watchers will, quite rightly, say that a number of the wides have been five-wides; but even when a five wide is awarded, especially in the lower leagues, times has been lost as the ball is sought from under vehicles or in long grass!
The general average per game comes out at 31 wides bowled per game, but that figure rises significantly in some of the lower divisions.
The most wides sent down by any team in any division was the 504 bowled by E Division East outfit Uplyme & Lyme Regis.
The most wides bowled by a single club (two XIs) was the 872 sent down by Ottery St Mary (460 - 2nd XI and 412 - 1st XI).
The least number of bowls by any team was the 108 sent down by Premier champions Heathcoat.
The most wides bowled came in the E Division East when, in 87 matches, 3,688 wides were sent down! That averages out at 42 wides per game!
The breakdown, division by division is:
Premier 2170 in 90 matches
A 2686 in 90 matches
B 2303 in 72 matches
C East 3064 in 78 matches
D East 3268 in 90 matches
E East 3688 in 87 matches
F East 2568 in 83 matches
G East 2323 in 66 matches
H East 1547 in 48 matches
As for team by team in each division
Premier
108 Heathcoat
146 Sidmouth
166 Sandford
184 Paignton
202 Bovey Tracey
244 North Devon
249 Exmouth
275 Exeter
297 Torquay
299 Plymouth
A Division
208 Cornwood
214 Hatherleigh
218 Bideford
223 Budleigh
245 Bradninch
275 Plympton
289 Tavistock
322 Barton
326 Abbotskerswell
366 Ivybridge
B Division
171 Kilmington
192 Chudleigh
205 Thorverton
252 Seaton
252 Plymstock
272 Ipplepen
285 Bovey Tracey
300 Cullompton
374 Brixham
C Division East
206 Braunton
239 Barnstaple & Pilton
275 Sidmouth II
277 Exeter III
287 Exmouth III
298 Whimple
308 Alphington
361 Shobrooke Park
401 Heathcoat II
412 Ottery St Mary
D Division East
269 Chardstock
293 Kentisbeare
309 Feniton
313 Upottery
316 Clyst St George
317 Sandford II
334 Honiton
350 Tiverton & Sampford Peverell
372 Clyst Hydon
395 Budleigh II
E Division East
287 Topsham St James (played 17)
311 Upottery II
318 Woodbury & Newton St Cyres
329 Sidmouth III (played 17)
339 North Devon II (played 16)
368 Bideford, Littleham & Westward Ho II (played 17)
370 Countess Wear (played 17)
402 Bradninch II
460 Ottery St Mary II
504 Uplyme & Lyme Regis
F Division East
160 Axminster
169 Exwick (played 16)
204 Clyst St George II (played 17)
238 Clyst Hydon II (played 15)
255 Thorverton II (played 16)
270 Honiton II
277 Cullompton II (played 17)
306 Sampford Peverell & Tiverton
334 Seaton II
355 Exeter III (played 17)
G Division East
182 Barnstaple & Pilton II (played 13)
212 Braunton II (played 15)
223 Exmouth III (played 14)
242 Shobrooke Park II (played 15)
247 North Devon III (played 16)
258 Whimple II (played 14)
272 Kentisbeare II (played 15)
331 Cheriton Fitzpaine (played 15)
356 Feniton II (played 15)
H Division East
147 Filleigh (played 12)
156 Topsham St James II (played 12)
163 Sidbury (played 13)
187 Exwick II (played 12)
203 Kilmington (played 12)
220 Countess Wear (played 10)
235 Woodbury & NSC II (played 12)
236 Axminster II (played 13)