Wide ball! How many wides did your local side bowl in the 2019 Tolchards Devon Cricket League

The 2019 Tolchards Devon Cricket League is now over and that means the final count of wides bowled across the Premier, A, B and C to H Division's East can be revealed.

The final matchday of the season saw less than 100 wides bowled in the Premier Division for only the third matchday of the 18 in the campaign!

In total, 23,508 wides were bowled in the 704 matches that were played. Regular cricket watchers will, quite rightly, say that a number of the wides have been five-wides; but even when a five wide is awarded, especially in the lower leagues, times has been lost as the ball is sought from under vehicles or in long grass!

The general average per game comes out at 31 wides bowled per game, but that figure rises significantly in some of the lower divisions.

The most wides sent down by any team in any division was the 504 bowled by E Division East outfit Uplyme & Lyme Regis.

The most wides bowled by a single club (two XIs) was the 872 sent down by Ottery St Mary (460 - 2nd XI and 412 - 1st XI).

The least number of bowls by any team was the 108 sent down by Premier champions Heathcoat.

The most wides bowled came in the E Division East when, in 87 matches, 3,688 wides were sent down! That averages out at 42 wides per game!

The breakdown, division by division is:

Premier 2170 in 90 matches

A 2686 in 90 matches

B 2303 in 72 matches

C East 3064 in 78 matches

D East 3268 in 90 matches

E East 3688 in 87 matches

F East 2568 in 83 matches

G East 2323 in 66 matches

H East 1547 in 48 matches

As for team by team in each division

Premier

108 Heathcoat

146 Sidmouth

166 Sandford

184 Paignton

202 Bovey Tracey

244 North Devon

249 Exmouth

275 Exeter

297 Torquay

299 Plymouth

A Division

208 Cornwood

214 Hatherleigh

218 Bideford

223 Budleigh

245 Bradninch

275 Plympton

289 Tavistock

322 Barton

326 Abbotskerswell

366 Ivybridge

B Division

171 Kilmington

192 Chudleigh

205 Thorverton

252 Seaton

252 Plymstock

272 Ipplepen

285 Bovey Tracey

300 Cullompton

374 Brixham

C Division East

206 Braunton

239 Barnstaple & Pilton

275 Sidmouth II

277 Exeter III

287 Exmouth III

298 Whimple

308 Alphington

361 Shobrooke Park

401 Heathcoat II

412 Ottery St Mary

D Division East

269 Chardstock

293 Kentisbeare

309 Feniton

313 Upottery

316 Clyst St George

317 Sandford II

334 Honiton

350 Tiverton & Sampford Peverell

372 Clyst Hydon

395 Budleigh II

E Division East

287 Topsham St James (played 17)

311 Upottery II

318 Woodbury & Newton St Cyres

329 Sidmouth III (played 17)

339 North Devon II (played 16)

368 Bideford, Littleham & Westward Ho II (played 17)

370 Countess Wear (played 17)

402 Bradninch II

460 Ottery St Mary II

504 Uplyme & Lyme Regis

F Division East

160 Axminster

169 Exwick (played 16)

204 Clyst St George II (played 17)

238 Clyst Hydon II (played 15)

255 Thorverton II (played 16)

270 Honiton II

277 Cullompton II (played 17)

306 Sampford Peverell & Tiverton

334 Seaton II

355 Exeter III (played 17)

G Division East

182 Barnstaple & Pilton II (played 13)

212 Braunton II (played 15)

223 Exmouth III (played 14)

242 Shobrooke Park II (played 15)

247 North Devon III (played 16)

258 Whimple II (played 14)

272 Kentisbeare II (played 15)

331 Cheriton Fitzpaine (played 15)

356 Feniton II (played 15)

H Division East

147 Filleigh (played 12)

156 Topsham St James II (played 12)

163 Sidbury (played 13)

187 Exwick II (played 12)

203 Kilmington (played 12)

220 Countess Wear (played 10)

235 Woodbury & NSC II (played 12)

236 Axminster II (played 13)