Turnbull and Greenway see Maer men to super success at Sandford

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

Exmouth climbed to fourth from bottom in the Tolchards Devon League Premier Division table after a superb six wicket win at Creedy Park, Sandford.

The home side won the toss, opted to bat, and got a 100 run start before fourth change bowler Chris Metters made the initial break through, trapping home skipper Richard Foan leg before wicket for 41 with the score on 104. Just six runs later the other home opener was dismissed with Ben Ellis holding a catch to give George Greenway a wicket. It was soon 127-3 as another Ellis and Greenway catch and wicket double did the trick.

The home side then moved to 154 before a caught and bowled from Pete Turnbull gave the Maer men their fourth wicket. Tow more wickets were snapped up before Sandford reached 200 with first a Lawrence Greenway catch giving Turnbull a second wicket before an Alex Craib throw produced a run-out.

With the home score on 212, Ben Ellis claimed his first wicket, but the next pair took the total to 262 - adding 50 runs for the eight wicket which was a second for Ellis - this one thanks to a Chris Metters catch.

George Greenway picked up the ninth and final home wicket to fall, but, with a tea time score of 272-9, the home side looked to be 'in the box seat'.

What was clear was that it would need a good all-round effort with the bat for the Mare men to claim a second successive top flight victory - and that is precisely what was served up by Andrew Buzza's men!

The reply suffered an early blow with the loss of James Horler for his third duck in five innings. Chris Metters was joined by Ben Ellis and they took the run chase to 66 before Ellis fell for a run-a-ball 39 with seven fours.

Metters and Pete Turnbull then took the reply to 126 before Metters fell for a 75-ball 46; a knock in which he hit three fours and two sixes.

David Lye was next man in - and out - but not before he had hit a run-a-ball 29 to take the score to 187-4 and, more importantly, helping the side stay 'on course' for a successful run chase. George Greenway joined Turnbull and the pair saw their side to a six wicket victory - and in some style - crossing the finishing line with 16 deliveries to spare.

The pair put on 89 for the unbroken fifth wicket with Turnbull ending not out 81 from 103 deliveries, hitting six fours and one six while Greenway was the main aggressor as he thumped 64 from just 38 balls faced, hitting 10 fours and one six.

The halfway stage of the Tolchards League season has now been reached and the win at Sandford leaves the Maer men sitting fourth bottom. They are six points clear of the bottom two and, next up, is a visit to basement side North Devon who they are 15 points better off ahead of their meeting at Instow in North Devon on Saturday (July 6).