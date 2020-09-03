Advanced search

Town chairman nets four wicket haul in Exmouth 2nd XI defeat

PUBLISHED: 08:57 03 September 2020

Exmouth 2nd XI were beaten by four wickets in a low-scoring affair at Sandford 2nds.

After losing the toss and being asked to bat in conditions that certainly suited the side bowling, Richard Baggs produced a fine innings of 35 that proved to be three times the ‘best of the rest’ from his team mates, that a knock of nine from Stuart Rintoul.

Three players, Jeremy Tozer, Harvey Blake and Tom Williams each chipped in with knocks of eight as the Maer men were bowled out for 93 in two balls shy of 30 overs.

Defending a sub 100 score was a challenge that Exmouth, and particularly Stuart Shaw, rose to.

Indeed they claimed six of the home wickets - Exmouth Town Football Club chairman Shaw taking four of them to finish with impressive figures of 4-18 from eight overs.

Rory Craib and skipper Richard Baggs were the other Exmouth wicket takers as the Mid Devon men crossed the winning line in the 33rd over.

