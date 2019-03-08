Topsham keep promotion dreams alive with Upottery win

Topsham St James are just four points adrift from the E Division East promotion spots following a massive win against Upottery 2nds.

The difference in table position, Upottery 2nds are bottom with one win to their name, was evident from the word go.

The bottom side were asked to bat by Topsham and the bowlers had a field day.

No batsmen scored more than 10 runs as Upottery 2nds proved why they are languishing in the lower depths of the table.

Brian Jeary (four), Mark Phillips (three) and Ross Treleaven (two) were the bowlers who did the damage as Upottery 2nds collapsed to 32 all out after 11.4 overs.

Topsham did not struggle in their reply. Opener Jonathan Sapwell hit three fours on the way to 19no as they comfortably reached 34-2 at the end of five overs.

The two wickets to fall were Matt Garner and Mark Phillips.

Topsham now face Uplyme & Lyme Regis who reside just one place below them in the table.