Topsham St James young leg spinner Reece Miles claims four wickets

PUBLISHED: 07:25 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 07:25 18 August 2020

A batsmans gear is left on the wicket during drinks. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Topsham St James 2nd XI went down by 126 runs in their meeting with Woodbury & Newton St Cyres II.

The home side opted to bat first and, despite losing skipper Ian Hughes early on, went on to close on a commanding 239-6 from their 35 overs.

It was a 122-run partnership between Ed Salter (47) and Phil Dale (63) for the second wicket that gave the innings a solid foundation.

Young leg spinner Reece Miles returned the pick of the figures, 4-40 and the other two wickets were snapped up by Simon Curran and Tops’ skipper Nick McAleer while a big positive for the fielding side was that all the colts bowlers – Miles, Morgan Maynard, Vedang Mandalia and Sam Luddington – returned more economical analyses than their elders!

When Topsham batted, it looked like a different game. The wicket continued to deteriorate, but the greater experience and general firepower of the home side meant the outcome was never in doubt.

Veteran opener Mike Davison was the first into double figures, and Nick McAleer crashed a very quick 17 before he was unluckily run-out, but after them it was again down to the lads.

Reece Miles failed to contribute more than a couple, but he batted with very mature calm and judgement until being trapped leg before to a delivery which did not bounce a lot. Sam Luddington also looked as if he knew how to hold a bat, and Morgan Maynard continued to show that he well deserves his slow move up the order.

The stars of the day though were Jeremy Tojy, with a well-constructed 16, and Vedang Mandalia, who top-scored with 20, and looked every inch a batsman.

The Topsham innings closed for 113, leaving Woodbury winners by 126 runs. The Woodbury bowlers took full advantage of the conditions, and all took at least one wicket. The star was Matthew Morretta with 3-23, while his Dad, Joe, took 2-14. Tom Dowle, Ollie Brealy, Ian Hughes and Andy Cork shared the other four between them.

