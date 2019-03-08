Topsham St James win the Tidball Insurance Cup

Topsham St Jams with the Tidball Insurance Cup. Picture: SHEILA HARDING Archant

Topsham St James won the Tidball Insurance Cup after seeing off first Honiton and then got the better of Uplyme & Lyme Regis in a rain hit final on Finals Day at Shaldon in South Devon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Topsham batsman Bobby East was the star of the show as he scored two unbeaten half centuries on the day.

Topsham met Honiton in the first of the days semi-finals and, after Honiton won the toss and chose to bat first, the Topsham bowlers bundled them out for just 98 in 19.1 overs. Mark Phillips (4-15) and Brian Jeary (3-15) did the damage with the ball and then Bobby East and Matt Williams saw their side to a comfortable 10 wicket win, knocking the runs off in one ball shy of 10 overs!

East finished unbeaten on 77 from 42 balls, hitting 10 fours and five sixes while Williams was not out 21 from 19 balls.

In the final, Topsham batted first and a healthy total of 157-7. Once again, Bobby East led the way from the opening berth, hitting a 48-ball seven boundary 60.

Mark Phillips chipped in with a 23-ball, five boundary 43 and there were also contributions of 17, from Matt Williams and 11 from Charlie Penn.

In the run chase, Uplyme & Lyme Regis made a half century run start from openers Tyler Wellman (30) and Steve Batey (24), but wickets then fell with Tops' skipper Ed Kirby (3-11) and Ross Treleaven (2-29) amongst the wickets, and, when rain set in, Uplyme were 96-6 to leave Topsham comfortable winners on run rate.

Scores

Uplyme & Lyme Regis 169-7 (S Batey 30, M Batey 31, J Whittington 27; T Bendall 3-28), Ivybridge 2ndXI 69-9 (S Kidd 28; J Maltby 4-9, S Batey 2-7). Uplyme bt Ivybridge by 100 runs.

Honiton 2ndXI 98 (M Phillips 4-15, B Jeary 3-15), Topsham St James 103-0 (B East 77no, M Williams 21no). Topsham bt Honiton by 10 wkts.

Topsham St James 157-7 (B East 60no, M Phillips 43), Uplyme & Lyme Regis 96-6 (T Wellman 30, S Batey 24; E Kirby 3-11). Rain stopped play. Topsham bt Uplyme on run rate.