Topsham St James win the Tidball Insurance Cup

Topsham St Jams with the Tidball Insurance Cup. Picture: SHEILA HARDING

Topsham St James won the Tidball Insurance Cup after seeing off first Honiton and then Uplyme & Lyme Regis on Finals Day at Shaldon in South Devon.

Topsham met Honiton in the first of the days matches and, after Honiton won the toss and chose to bat first, the Topsham bowlers bundled them out for just 98 in 19.1 overs. The top score for Honiton was a knock of 17 by skipper Jon Hext and the only other double figure contributions came from Richard Potter (12), Oli Cave (11) and number 10 bat Will Cowley (12no).

Mark Phillips (4-15) and Brian Jeary (3-15) did the damage with the ball and then Bobby East and Matt Williams saw their side to a comfortable 10 wicket win, knocking the runs off in one ball shy of 10 overs!

East finished unbeaten on 77 from 42 balls, hitting 10 fours and five sixes while Williams was not out 21 from 19 balls.

Topsham then made sure they'd take the cup home as they batted first against Uplyme & Lyme Regis and posted a healthy total of 157-7.

Once again, Bobby East led the way from the opening berth, hitting a 48-ball seven boundary 60.

Mark Phillips chipped in with a 23-ball, five boundary 43 and there were also contributions of 17, from Matt Williams and 11 from Charlie Penn.

Skipper Ed Kirby then claimed 3-11 and Ross Treleaven returned figures of 2-29 as Uplyme & Lyme Regis were restricted to 96-6 in their reply. Openers Tyler Wellman (30) and Steve Batey (24) gave their side a half century start, but once they fell, the ball stayed in charge as Topsham St James sealed victory for skipper Kirby to lift the cup and kick-start the trophy winning celebrations.