Topsham St James moving into new home ahead of the 2020 Tolchards League campaign

Picture: Thinkstock peplow

Topsham St James Cricket Club have announced that, after some 30 years at their home of the Bonfire Field, Topsham, they will be moving to the University ground just up the road to train and play their matches from the start of the 2020 season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The club's committee has strived for many years to raise enough funds to keep the club at the present ground, but have found it increasingly difficult to make ends meet in terms of playing ground rent while also raising funds for all the other costs of running such a concern, the upkeep of ground machinery and other ground work costs while also providing the level of coaching and equipment which their members and children currently enjoy.

In addition, the growth of both clubs, especially within their junior sections has put pressure on the space available at the Bonfire Field.

The University facilities are excellent and cricket-orientated, so more suitable for the needs of the Topsham St James members.

At the club's annual general meeting on Tuesday evening, Richard Horne was appointed as the new president in place of John Evans, who sadly passed away last year.

Richard is an honorary life member of the club, who joined some 25 years ago.

He was previously a player and then an umpire, was one of those instrumental in setting up the junior section in the late 1990s and was at one time vice chairman.

There is also a change in the 1st XI, with Edd Kirby standing down after four years in the role as skipper and handing over to new captain, Jonathan Sapwell.

In another change, Stuart Thorn is standing down as head of colts cricket at the club as his son moves on to adult cricket. However, the club is pleased to say that Stuart will remain on the committee so his expertise will not be entirely lost.

Topsham St James will be running indoor nets next month at Exeter School with the first adult session on Sunday, March 8, running from 10am to noon. There will be details of other sessions on the club's website.

As ever, Topsham St James are always to welcome newcomers and indeed offer cricket to more folk. Anyone interested in playing at the club, be it men's, ladies' or junior levels, can get more details from the club website at www.topshamstjames.play-cricket.com or contact club secretary and membership secretary Sheila Harding who can be found by phone at 07816 665503 or via email at Sheila@courtfield4.co.uk