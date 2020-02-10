Advanced search

Topsham St James moving into new home ahead of the 2020 Tolchards League campaign

PUBLISHED: 16:22 10 February 2020

Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

peplow

Topsham St James Cricket Club have announced that, after some 30 years at their home of the Bonfire Field, Topsham, they will be moving to the University ground just up the road to train and play their matches from the start of the 2020 season.

The club's committee has strived for many years to raise enough funds to keep the club at the present ground, but have found it increasingly difficult to make ends meet in terms of playing ground rent while also raising funds for all the other costs of running such a concern, the upkeep of ground machinery and other ground work costs while also providing the level of coaching and equipment which their members and children currently enjoy.

In addition, the growth of both clubs, especially within their junior sections has put pressure on the space available at the Bonfire Field.

The University facilities are excellent and cricket-orientated, so more suitable for the needs of the Topsham St James members.

At the club's annual general meeting on Tuesday evening, Richard Horne was appointed as the new president in place of John Evans, who sadly passed away last year.

Richard is an honorary life member of the club, who joined some 25 years ago.

He was previously a player and then an umpire, was one of those instrumental in setting up the junior section in the late 1990s and was at one time vice chairman.

There is also a change in the 1st XI, with Edd Kirby standing down after four years in the role as skipper and handing over to new captain, Jonathan Sapwell.

In another change, Stuart Thorn is standing down as head of colts cricket at the club as his son moves on to adult cricket. However, the club is pleased to say that Stuart will remain on the committee so his expertise will not be entirely lost.

Topsham St James will be running indoor nets next month at Exeter School with the first adult session on Sunday, March 8, running from 10am to noon. There will be details of other sessions on the club's website.

As ever, Topsham St James are always to welcome newcomers and indeed offer cricket to more folk. Anyone interested in playing at the club, be it men's, ladies' or junior levels, can get more details from the club website at www.topshamstjames.play-cricket.com or contact club secretary and membership secretary Sheila Harding who can be found by phone at 07816 665503 or via email at Sheila@courtfield4.co.uk

Most Read

Beloved Devon traveller John Treagood dies

John Treagood. Picture: Archant

New fly-tipping powers in East Devon

Fly tipping in East Devon. Picture: LDRS

Exmouth trainee accountant recognised for exam success

Trainee accountant Sarah Balsdon and Exmouth Partner Ruskin Wilson. Picture :Thompson Jenner LLP

Dobrijevic debuts in dominant 4-0 Blues win

Action from the Brixington Blues U14s 4-0 win over Moors Youth in an Exeter and District Youth League game. Picture: ALAN MCBRYAN

New fruit orchard planted at Exmouth chapel

Point in View orchard planting. Picture: Nicky Nicholls

Most Read

Beloved Devon traveller John Treagood dies

John Treagood. Picture: Archant

New fly-tipping powers in East Devon

Fly tipping in East Devon. Picture: LDRS

Exmouth trainee accountant recognised for exam success

Trainee accountant Sarah Balsdon and Exmouth Partner Ruskin Wilson. Picture :Thompson Jenner LLP

Dobrijevic debuts in dominant 4-0 Blues win

Action from the Brixington Blues U14s 4-0 win over Moors Youth in an Exeter and District Youth League game. Picture: ALAN MCBRYAN

New fruit orchard planted at Exmouth chapel

Point in View orchard planting. Picture: Nicky Nicholls

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Madeira bowlers in fine form across a number of friendly matches

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5234. Picture: Terry Ife

Withers stars as Budleigh Salterton suffer derby defeat at Exmouth Town

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Withycombe set up back-to-back home games with Tamar Saracens in double bid

Action from the Withycombe cup win at Torrington. Picture: ADAM CURTIS

Topsham St James moving into new home ahead of the 2020 Tolchards League campaign

Picture: Thinkstock

Woodbury pupils raise vital funds to help victims of Australian bush fires

Pupils at Woodbury School held a fundraiser to help those affected by the Austrlaia bush fires. Picture: Woodbury School
Drive 24