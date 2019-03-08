Advanced search

Topsham St James lose low scoring home meeting with Uplyme & Lyme Regis

PUBLISHED: 08:18 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:18 03 July 2019

Topsham St James bowler Brian Jeary in action at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Archant

Topsham St James were involved in an extraordinary encounter when they hosted Uplyme & Lyme Regis at the Bonfire Field.

After winning the toss and inviting the visitors to bat first, the Tops had the Dorset men 36-7 and then 60-8, but a 97 run partnership for the ninth wicket between number eight bat Harvey Brimmacombe (67no) and number 10, Gabriel Maltby, took the visiting total to 163-9 after their 45 overs.

It was the Tops' 'terrific trio' of Ross Treleaven (3-34), Brian Jeary (2-16) and Mark Phillips (2-33), who did the bulk of the damage.

Taking on a run chase in the knowledge that if successful they would sit in a top three berth at the halfway stage of the E Division season, the Tops got to 29 before lowing their first wicket.

They were four down as they go to 70, but then things went horribly wrong and they lost wickets at regular intervals to eventually be all out for 100 in 41.3 overs.

There were just three batsmen who registered double figure totals; Mark Phillips (23), Matt Garner (18no) and opener Jonathan Sapwell (14).

With third placed Bradninch losing to all-conquering North Devon 2nds, it means that Topsham sit fourth, albeit ion the same number of points as Bradninch.

This Saturday (July 6), Topsham St James host Sidmouth III who have won eight of their nine games so far this season.

