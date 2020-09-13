Topsham St James end Devon league season with win at Thorverton

Topsham St James won the Tolchards Devon League Group Three Play-off C Final, winning by five wickets at Thorverton 2nds.

The home side won the toss and opted to bat, but were quickly in trouble as they lost both openers with the score on 12 and wickets continued to fall at regular intervals with slipped to 52-5 and were eventually bowled out for 69 with the innings lasting just 25.3 overs.

All five of the Topsham bowlers had success with the best of the figures being the 3-8 from Declan Wardell with the other figures being: Rhys Norman (2-8), Ross Treleaven (2-10), Brian Jeary (2-29) and Mark Phillips (1-9).

It took Topsham St James just 16.3 overs to wrap up victory, though they did lose five wickets along the way.

Jon Sapwelll and Aiden Pring launched the run chase, but Sapwell was caught behind for one with the score on 11.

Matt Garner took over and he and Pring looked set to lead their side to a comfortable success, taking the total to within 25 runs of success when Garner fell for six.

Joseph McShane was next man in, and out, bowled for one with the score on 56 and one run was added when opener Pring became the fourth wicket to fall, but not before he had scored 34 from 47 balls. There was still time for Neil Shillabear to also lose his wicket with one run to his name, but by then the winning line was in touching distance and Adam Garner and Ross Treleaven were at the wicket when the win was sealed.