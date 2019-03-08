Advanced search

Topsham St James ease to nine wicket win over Upottery

PUBLISHED: 12:17 29 August 2019

Topsham St James eased to a ninth wicket win over Upottery II in what was both teams' penultimate fixture of the 2019 Tolchards League E Division East season.

Upottery won the toss and opted to bat first and home skipper Edd Kirby switched his bowling around with no fewer than eight players turning their arm over as the visitors were bowled out for 114 in 34 overs.

Kirby, Ed Norman and Mark Phillips each bagged a brace of wickets and there were single wickets for Charlie Ferraro and Jon Sapwell.

Topsham St James made short work of the run chase, losing only Matt Williams, out for a 32-ball knock of 14 before Aiden Pring (51) and Adrian Ferraro (30) saw their side to an emphatic nine wicket win in 20 overs and one ball.

On Saturday, Topsham St James end their campaign with a visit to Uplyme & Lyme Regis, who are going up to the D Division East with champions North Devon and runners-up Sidmouth.

