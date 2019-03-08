Topsham St James cricketers celebrate a another super season

Topsham St James Cricket Club held a two well-attended Presentation Evenings, writes Sheila Harding.

The first was to celebrate the season enjoyed by the junior section at which some 50 youngsters together with their parents, grandparents and siblings, met in the clubhouse at Bonfire Field

The number was lower than usual as the evening had to be held a week earlier than usual and therefore a lot of people were still on holiday.

However, those who attended enjoyed the social evening which included a barbecue.

Head of colts cricket at the club, Stuart Thorn, acted as the MC for the evening and he thanked all the Coaches and other Helpers for their hard work in providing cricket to 132 youngsters.

All those present were given a commemorative medal to mark their participation in matches and training during the past year.

As for the main awards; the Govier Cup, presented to the Colt of the Year went to Tom Russell while the age group awards were as follows:

Under-15s: Batsman - Tom Russell; Bowler - Charlie Ferraro and coach award - Max Greig; Under-13s: Batsman - Vedang Mandalia; Bowler - Ellen Dixon and coach award - Jeremy Tojy; Under-12s: Batsman - Tom Hellewell; Bowler - Josh Smalley and coach award - Sullivan Curry; Under-11s: Batsman - Ned Anderson; Bowler - Ellis Smalley and coach award - James O'Connell; Under-10s: Coach award - Oscar McAleer; Girl's: Coach award - Yasmin Gogna

The second awards ceremony was for the senior teams and 48 adult players, partners and invited guests met in the Malthouse of the Globe, Topsham, where they enjoyed a meal before club chairman Charlie Penn started the presentations by thanking all the captains, committee members and others for their hard work during the year.

Clare Pym (ladies manager), Jack Telford (2nd XI captain) and Edd Kirby (1st XI captain) made short speeches drawing particular attention to the fact that both the 1st XI and 2nd XIs finished fourth in their Divisions of the Devon Cricket League.

The Tidball Insurance T20 Cup was in pride of place on the table and other awards were as follows:

1st XI: Player of the Season (Brewer Cup) - Ross Treleaven; Top Batsman (Harold Lewis Cup) - Jonathan Sapwell; Innings of the Season - Bobby East; Top Bowler (Evans Cup) - Mark Phillips; Best bowling performance of the season - Edd Kirby; Century - Mark Phillips, 115 against Seaton in the Tidball Cup tie played in May; Hat-trick - Mark Phillips for his treble against Upottery in June.

2nd XI: Player of the Season - Will Purchall; Batting award - Rhys Norman; Century - Ryan Miszka 129 no v Axminster in May.

Ladies XI: Best with the bat - Hannah Clark; Best with the ball - Hannah Clark; Player's Player award - Jessica Denton.

The Clubman Cup was presented by Charlie Penn to Zack Chandler-Thorn on behalf of his father, Stuart Thorn, who was on holiday.

Finally, Sheila Harding presented the James Harding Memorial Cup as the 'Spirit of Cricket' award to Neil Shillabeer and the Community League Salver to Charlie Ferraro who, together with Tom Russell, had captained the victorious 'Lads and Dads' team in the competition.