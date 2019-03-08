Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Topsham St James blow away hosts for third successive Tolchards League away matchday

PUBLISHED: 15:47 26 June 2019

Topsham St James bowler Brian Jeary in action at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Topsham St James bowler Brian Jeary in action at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Archant

Topsham St James are certainly enjoying an extraordinary June in terms of away matches in their Tolchards Devon League E Division East campaign.

On matchday eight (June 22) they were eight wickets winners at Upottery II and that is the third time in four June matchdays that they have rolled their opponents over for less than 100!

On June 1, at Bradninch, they bundled the home side out for just 59 in 18.2 overs. A week later, at Woodbury & Newton St Cyres, the hosts were bowled out for 36 in 29.5 overs and, in their latest away game, a visit to Glebe Park, Upottery, they skittled the home side out for just 32 in as few as 11.4 overs before racing to an eight wicket win in five overs!

Seasoned campaigner Brian Jeary took the bowling honours with this return of 4-10 from 5.4 overs while Ross Treleaven (2-13 from four) and Mark Phillips (3-8) from two, were the other bowlers used. In the reply, Topsham lost Matt Garner to an eighth ball duck and Mark Phillips was trapped leg before for seven, but Jon Sapwell (19) and Ross Treleaven (1) saw their side to another early finish,

On Saturday (June 29), the Tops, who are up to fourth in the table, entertain Uplyme & Lyme Regis at the Bonfire Field (1.30pm).

Most Read

Popworld is coming to Exmouth as Fever gets set to close its doors

Fever and Boutique, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Exmouth Pride in pictures - Town’s annual diversity festival continues to grow

Exmouth Pride in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 26 19TI 1030257. Picture: Terry Ife

Supermarket giant to install new cash point in Budleigh

SM Prior and Son which will soon be converted into a Tesco Express. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Mums’ disgust as two-year-old boy sits on used condom at Exmouth Beach

Exmouth beach. Ref exe 30-14SH 0015. Picture: Simon Horn.

Seafront outdoor bar plan opposed for second time by town council`

The Grove, in The Esplanade, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Most Read

Popworld is coming to Exmouth as Fever gets set to close its doors

Fever and Boutique, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Exmouth Pride in pictures - Town’s annual diversity festival continues to grow

Exmouth Pride in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 26 19TI 1030257. Picture: Terry Ife

Supermarket giant to install new cash point in Budleigh

SM Prior and Son which will soon be converted into a Tesco Express. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Mums’ disgust as two-year-old boy sits on used condom at Exmouth Beach

Exmouth beach. Ref exe 30-14SH 0015. Picture: Simon Horn.

Seafront outdoor bar plan opposed for second time by town council`

The Grove, in The Esplanade, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Mums’ disgust as two-year-old boy sits on used condom at Exmouth Beach

Exmouth beach. Ref exe 30-14SH 0015. Picture: Simon Horn.

Exmouth Harrier Tom Merson completes Torquay Half Marathon hat-trick

Tom Merson out in front during the Exmouth 10k. Picture EXRC

Topsham St James blow away hosts for third successive Tolchards League away matchday

Topsham St James bowler Brian Jeary in action at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Clyst St George batsman Sam Read gets Devon Lions call-up

Sam Read batting for Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6415. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh Salterton Football Club: “A long way off being finished!”

Football
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists