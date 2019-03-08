Topsham St James blow away hosts for third successive Tolchards League away matchday

Topsham St James bowler Brian Jeary in action at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

Topsham St James are certainly enjoying an extraordinary June in terms of away matches in their Tolchards Devon League E Division East campaign.

On matchday eight (June 22) they were eight wickets winners at Upottery II and that is the third time in four June matchdays that they have rolled their opponents over for less than 100!

On June 1, at Bradninch, they bundled the home side out for just 59 in 18.2 overs. A week later, at Woodbury & Newton St Cyres, the hosts were bowled out for 36 in 29.5 overs and, in their latest away game, a visit to Glebe Park, Upottery, they skittled the home side out for just 32 in as few as 11.4 overs before racing to an eight wicket win in five overs!

Seasoned campaigner Brian Jeary took the bowling honours with this return of 4-10 from 5.4 overs while Ross Treleaven (2-13 from four) and Mark Phillips (3-8) from two, were the other bowlers used. In the reply, Topsham lost Matt Garner to an eighth ball duck and Mark Phillips was trapped leg before for seven, but Jon Sapwell (19) and Ross Treleaven (1) saw their side to another early finish,

On Saturday (June 29), the Tops, who are up to fourth in the table, entertain Uplyme & Lyme Regis at the Bonfire Field (1.30pm).