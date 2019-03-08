Topsham St James 2nd XI well beaten by Woodbury & NSC 2nds

The four game winning streak with which Topsham St James started the season now seems a distant memory, as a 62 run defeat at Woodbury & Newton St Cyres 2nd XI was a fourth successive loss for the team, writes Mike Tracey.

A target of 196 had been set by steady Woodbury batting, with nearly everybody contributing. skipper Ian Hughes scored exactly 50, and shared in an opening partnership of 58 with John Quicke, who registered 21. Bill Gates (no, not that one!) upped the tempo with a quickish 22, and young Ollie Brealey was 18 not out when the overs ran out at 195-7.

The Topsham bowling was steady, if not always threatening, no fewer than eight players having a go. The pick was skipper Jack Telford with 2-24, although youngsters Dan Thornhill and the Ferraro brothers, Louie and Charlie, picked up one apiece quite economically. Jack Purchall and Narender Dhayal were the other wicket-takers.

When Topsham batted, Adrian Ferraro dominated an opening partnership of 30 with younger son Charlie, before he was out to a careless shot after scoring a very good-looking 24 in 25 balls. Unfortunately, he set the tone for the innings, with any number of careless shots bringing about the downfall of many of the batsmen.

An honourable exception was Narender Dhayal, who again looked a class above the rest, with 54 in 50 balls, including nine fours. Neil Argyle and Maddy Ross registered double figures, but losing the last seven wickets for 31 runs tells its own tale, as Topsham St James folded for a total of 167.

The pick of the Woodbury bowlers was Bill Gates, with a billionaire's return of 4-20 from his seemingly innocuous off-spin.

He was well-supported by Tom Dowle, 2-21, and Jack Withers, 2-17, while Neil Richardson and Leighton Dayman took one wicket each.